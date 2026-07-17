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BLACK WATCH: (7.17.26) ‘Cape Fear,’ ‘Halo,’ & More

BLACK WATCH: (7.17.26) ‘Cape Fear,’ ‘Halo,’ & More

Published on July 17, 2026
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Four people sitting at a table in a dimly lit room, one person speaking to the others.
Source: Apple TV / Apple TV

We’re deep into the summer and it’s great to be outside, but sometimes you have to beat the heat, inside. Per usual there are plenty of viewing options, but we got you covered with quality gems worth your precious time.

CassiusLife’s latest Black Watch includes a classic doc about Clarence Avant, an ill remake and an answer if you’ve been wondering where Bokeem Woodbine has been.

Whether it’s documentaries, cult classic shows, or movies newly introduced to your favorite streaming platform, we’re making sure your watch list features some of the brightest talents the culture has to offer.

Halo – Netflix

Two people, a man and a woman, walking together at night in a snowy, wooded setting.
Source: Paramount+ / Paramount

Live adaptions of hit video games have cropped up in recent times, and 2022’s Halo was a critical hit. Starring Pablo Schreiber in the role of Master Chief Petty Officer John-117, Halo follows the exploits of the elite and genetically engineered Spartan warriors.

Joining Schreiber in the series is Bokeem Woodbine, who plays former Spartan warrior Soren-066, a rebel and pirate who played a pivotal role in the series. Despite its critical acclaim, Halo was cancelled after just two seasons but for fans of the video game, we think it’s a solid watch. Even if you’re not familiar with the game, the plot is easy to follow.

Bentley Kalu, Danny Sapani, Claudius Peters, Johann Myers, Shabana Azbi, Natasha McElhone, Olive Gray, and Yerwin Ha also star.

Watch Halo on Netflix. —D.L. Chandler

The Black Godfather – Netflix

An elderly African American man in a plaid jacket sitting in a wooden-paneled room, his hands clasped in a thoughtful gesture.
Source: Netflix / Netflix

The true architects of some of the world’s greatest creative achievements remained behind the scenes, pulling the strings. Perhaps none was more influential than Clarence Avant, the subject of The Black Godfather, Netflix’s 2019 documentary.

The two-hour-long documentary digs into how Avant quietly shaped pop culture. He had his hands in the music careers of everyone from Quincy Jones to Babyface to L.A. Reid. But his power extended beyond the recording studio, forging relationships with Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Muhammad Ali, and even Barack Obama, who awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2021.

The documentary features interviews with former President Bill Clinton, Berry Gordy, Jimmy Jam, and plenty of other heavy hitters, revealing the integral yet gentle role he played in shaping culture. Avant himself even crassly looks back on his own career, just a few short years before his 2023 death.

Stream The Black Godfather on Netflix now. Bruce Goodwin II

Cape Fear – Apple TV

Based on the hit movies of the same name, this Apple TV series is led by Javier Bardem and Amy Adams, and also stars one of our faves, Jamie Hector (aka Marlo Stanfield from The Wire) and CCH Pounder from The Shield.

When Max Cady (Bardem) is released from prison, he wants revenge against his former attorney, Anna (Adams), and her husband (Patrick Wilson), who was the prosecutor on his case. Anna enlists her colleague Noa (Pounder) and ex-inmate/private investigator Ray (Hector) to help uncover what Max is plotting so she can protect her family.

This series makes some interesting changes from the originals. We’re hooked! —Alexis Felder

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