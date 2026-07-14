Subscribe
Close
News

Reasonable Pout: JAŸ-Z Fans Didn’t Hold Back After Show Delay

Memphis Bleek Says JAŸ-Z Was A “Stone-Faced Killer” During Concert Delay Chaos & Fans Didn’t Hold Back

JAŸ-Z shut down Yankee Stadium all weekend long, but the final night didn’t exactly go according to plan.

Published on July 14, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Brazil v Norway: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026
Source: Steph Chambers – FIFA / Getty

JAŸ-Z shut down Yankee Stadium all weekend long, but the final night didn’t exactly go according to plan.

Fans traveled from all over the world to catch one of Hov’s rare performances, only to find themselves stuck outside the stadium for nearly five hours. Videos circulating online showed concertgoers passing out while waiting to get inside, ultimately leading to a three-hour delay before the rap legend even took the stage.

The concert was originally scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m., but JAŸ didn’t hit the stage until 12:15 a.m. Yes, midnight.

As the delay stretched on, tensions outside the venue continued to grow. For many fans, it started feeling like they were never going to get in the building.

Some attendees eventually took matters into their own hands, rushing the gates in an attempt to get inside. Social media was quickly flooded with complaints aimed at Yankee Stadium’s security. One fan shared footage of people pushing through the entrance, writing:

“This was part of the issue that caused the delay at the Jay-Z show @yankeestadium please improve security and organization as this could have been dangerous for those outside and inside the stadium”

Once he finally took the stage, Hov addressed the crowd and explained why the show started so late.

“Let me explain the delay to you guys. There was like 10,000 people outside, and they closed all the doors. Somebody rushed the door. So they closed the door for your guys safety and everybody safety outside. It was 10,000 people outside, I don’t wanna start music [and] people get trampled. Really sorry for the inconvenience, but I had to make sure everybody was OK.”

TMZ caught up with Memphis Bleek the morning after the concert, and he gave a glimpse into what things were like backstage during the hours-long delay, claiming Jay was a “stone-faced killer.”

“He wasn’t talking to nobody. I had to talk to Guru. Guru was the temperature last night,” Bleek said, referring to Jay’s longtime DJ and longtime engineer. “He told me, ‘Bleek, everything’s going to be alright. We prepared for this. We going to shut this shit down. Tell them people out there to shut up and be patient.'”

Related Stories

Despite bringing out heavy-hitters like Rihanna, Jeezy, Usher, Pharrell, Beyoncé and more, many fans are still upset on the hours-long wait.

Interesting take

Some fans waiting on Hov to come out:

Concertgoers want a refund.

LOL.

Perspective…

Memphis Bleek Says JAŸ-Z Was A “Stone-Faced Killer” During Concert Delay Chaos & Fans Didn’t Hold Back was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related Tags

Jay Z Yankee Stadium

Stories from Our Partners

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

"The Impact Atlanta" Season Two Premiere

Gloss Up’s Team Shuts Down Foot Amputation Rumors Amid Car Accident

Hip-Hop Wired
Brazil v Norway: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026

Reasonable Pout: JAŸ-Z Fans Didn’t Hold Back After Yankee Stadium Chaos

Hip-Hop Wired
Disney's Moana - The Rock

Weekend Watch List: 11 Movies & Shows To Stream Or Catch In Theaters This Weekend

Global Grind
A woman holding a lantern stands in front of a cityscape, with the text "Diarra From Detroit" and "Paramount+ Original" displayed.

Paramount+ Drops First Trailer For 'Diarra From Detroit' Season 2 & The Mystery Is Bigger Than Ever

Global Grind
Trending
2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci - Arrivals
14 Items
Celebrity  |  By Bruce Goodwin II

No, Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Aren’t Divorcing But Social Media Ran With It

Comments
Brooklyn Nets v Phoenix Suns
The Front  |  By D.L. Chandler

Amar’e Stoudemire Considering Becoming A Rabbi

Comments
Two Black men in formal attire on stage, one wearing glasses and a plaid jacket, the other in a patterned jacket.
19 Items
Athletes  |  By tonyapendleton

Shakur Stevenson Tells Shannon Sharpe “I Will Whoop Your Ass” In Heated Argument

Comments
Phoenix Mercury v Indiana Fever
Sports  |  By Team CASSIUS

The Fumble: Caitlin Clark’s Hard Foul Drama, Michigan Football Coach Mistress Sues University & More

Comments
2026 NBA Finals - Game Two
16 Items
Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

Spurs Announcer Fired Amid Alleged Cheating Scandal With Player’s Sister – Here’s What We Know

Comments

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close