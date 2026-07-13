Subscribe
Close
Sports

Udonis Haslem Rips Draymond Green Over Bam Adebayo-Tyler Herro Fight

Udonis Haslem Destroys Draymond Green Over Bam Adebayo-Tyler Herro Fight

Draymond Green revived his infamous punch of Jordan Poole by comparing it to Bam Adebayo's altercation with Tyler Herro, and Udonis Haslem stepped in.

Published on July 13, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

It’s been four years since Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole during a closed team practice, and while most players would be trying to move past it, the Golden State Warriors big man has once again reignited the topic.

It started over the weekend when news broke that Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo punched former teammate and newly minted Milwaukee Buck Tyler Herro after he posted negative comments about him online.

Green tried to compare Adebayo throwing hands to his own situation from 2022 and remembered the heavy-handed critique he received from Heat legend Udonis Haslem. 

“I remember one person when the Jordan Poole incident happened with me who was really, really outspoken about it and it really bothered me, was Udonis Haslem… I saw UD get into it with guys on teams that was younger than him before. A la Jimmy Butler.”

He continued, “So when I first saw this, I was like, ‘Damn. This is two guys Udonis Haslem raised. If you raised this young guy in the light of what you was saying about me, and now he punches this other young guy, that y’all kind of co-raised, are you going to have that same energy?

The four-time champ added that Herro might have “said some very disrespectful things like Jordan Poole.”

Well, Green didn’t have to wait long to hear Haslem’s opinion on the Adebayo- Herro situation, and he let loose on Green at the same time.

“See some things just don’t change. lol,” began his tweet. “You was on sucka sh-t four years ago when you swung on Jordan Poole and you on sucka sh-t now. I usually don’t engage but since you went so far left to get my attention here it is!!! If you think your big 32 year old, 3 or 4 rings at the time having ass swinging on a 23 year old Jordan Poole at the time is the same then you are even more delusional that I thought.”

Haslem said that the situations can’t be compared because Adebayo obviously didn’t use all his strength when striking Herro, which he can’t say for Green hitting Poole.

“If he would’ve unloaded on Tyler 100% it’s over. You fired off on that young boy like it was a club punch and you never met him before in your life. 3rd yeah I did go at Jimmy. You damn right. The sh-t you pull in golden state and that sh-t he pulled in Chicago talking crazy to Hoiberg and disrespecting teammates in practice in Minnesota ain’t gon fly in the 305. So yeah. I checked his ass.” 

Haslem ended the message by saying he and Green will never be cool, and he likely won’t address him again unless it’s purely basketball-related.

“Ion really vibe you and I think you know that so unless it’s me on prime talking hoops I won’t mention you at all. You brought me into this and I am retired and out the way. I suggest you keep it pushing cause I ain’t giving out no more hall passes bra!”

See social media’s reaction to the back-and-forth below.

Related Tags

Bam Adebayo miami heat tyler herro

Stories from Our Partners

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

President Trump Returns To The White House After Spending Holidays In Florida

Donald Trump's Biggest Fan, Lindsey Graham, Dead At 71, Social Media Is In Big Fendi Mode

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA: APR 16 SoFi Play-In Tournament - Heat at Bulls

The Heat Was On: Bam Adebayo Reportedly Blessed Tyler Herro With A Fade In Las Vegas

Hip-Hop Wired
A man wearing a green and yellow Packers jacket stands in front of a set of ice sculptures at what appears to be a television studio or event.

What Is The Song Of Summer 2026? Here Are The Contenders

Global Grind
Close-Up of Hand Flipping Burger Patties on Outdoor Gas Grill

10 Best BBQ Songs of All Time, Ranked

Global Grind
Trending
2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci - Arrivals
14 Items
Celebrity  |  By Bruce Goodwin II

No, Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Aren’t Divorcing But Social Media Ran With It

Comments
Brooklyn Nets v Phoenix Suns
The Front  |  By D.L. Chandler

Amar’e Stoudemire Considering Becoming A Rabbi

Comments
Phoenix Mercury v Indiana Fever
Sports  |  By Team CASSIUS

The Fumble: Caitlin Clark’s Hard Foul Drama, Michigan Football Coach Mistress Sues University & More

Comments
2026 NBA Finals - Game Two
16 Items
Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

Spurs Announcer Fired Amid Alleged Cheating Scandal With Player’s Sister – Here’s What We Know

Comments
Two Black men in formal attire on stage, one wearing glasses and a plaid jacket, the other in a patterned jacket.
19 Items
Athletes  |  By tonyapendleton

Shakur Stevenson Tells Shannon Sharpe “I Will Whoop Your Ass” In Heated Argument

Comments

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close