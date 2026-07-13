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Jaminton Campaz Reportedly Goes Into Hiding Following Death Threats

Colombia’s Jaminton Campaz Reportedly Goes Into Hiding Following Death Threats After World Cup Miss

The Colombian midfielder skipped his team's flight home after fans threatened his life following a missed chance in Colombia's heartbreaking Round of 16 exit.

Published on July 13, 2026
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Switzerland v Colombia -World Cup
Source: Soccrates Images / Getty

If you’ve wondered how important the World Cup is to fans around the world, just know that a missed goal, a missed pass, or the wrong substitution could be a matter of life or death. 

Literally. 

According to the New York Post, Colombia midfielder Jaminton Campaz has gone into hiding after Colombia’s loss in the Round of 16 to Switzerland on penalties. The threats were so serious that Campaz reportedly refused to fly home with his teammates after Colombia was eliminated.

Campaz had reportedly received several death threats after a missed shot that would’ve given Colombia the lead. The threats were so bad that Campaz had to take to his Instagram account to beg fans to stop.

“My Colombia, please let us never lose sight of respect,” he wrote on Thursday. “We may hold different views or feel frustration and sadness, but no passion justifies hatred or living in fear.

“Since I was a child, I dreamed of defending Colombia’s colors, hearing the anthem, representing millions of people, and scoring a goal in a World Cup. Today, I can only thank God for allowing me to fulfill that dream. These are memories I will carry with me forever.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone who stood by us during this World Cup –  those who believed in us, cheered us on until the very last minute, and never lost faith. Thanks also to my family, who have been my strength at every step and have been by my side during both the happiest and the most difficult moments.

“To the entire country, I can only say that I share the pain of this elimination. We, too, dreamed of advancing further, and I know the sadness we feel today as Colombians.

“I deeply regret not being able to bring you the joy we all hoped for, but I want you to know that there was never a lack of dedication, commitment, or love for this jersey. I gave everything I had on the pitch, and I would do it a thousand times over for my country.”

It’s unknown whether Campaz returned to his club team, Rosario Central, in Argentina or if he’s still in the United States.  

The soccer federation in Colombia has come out to publicly condemn threats against Campaz.

“Football must be a space for unity, respect, and hope — never a stage for hatred, intimidation, or violence,” the organization said. “Therefore, the Federation calls upon all Colombians to ensure that the differences inherent in sports competition never translate into threats or acts of aggression against those who dedicate their lives to representing the country.”

See social media’s reactions below.

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