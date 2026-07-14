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10 Worst States To Live Were Ranked & They're All Republican

The 10 Worst States To Live Were Ranked & They’re All Republican, Social Media Reacts

CNBC ranked the 10 worst states to move to based on quality-of-life factors, with Tennessee, Texas, and Indiana among the lowest-ranked.

Published on July 14, 2026
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Texas state flag waving against bright blue summer sky in Bryan Texas USA
Source: Gerardo Juarez / Getty

If you’re in the market for a place to live and are interested in putting down roots in an entirely new state, CNBC just published the perfect list. 

Only it’s a rundown of the top 10 states you should not move to. See the 10 worst states, from worst to not-as-bad, below.

  • Tennessee (64 out of 290)
  • Texas (78)
  • Indiana (82)
  • Louisiana (89)
  • Georgia (89)
  • Utah (95)
  • Missouri (98)
  • Alabama (99)
  • Oklahoma (103)
  • Arkansas (103)

The scores next to each state represent their quality-of-life points, based on metrics such as crime rates, air quality, healthcare, childcare, the inclusiveness of state laws, and reproductive rights. 

One thing that all the locations have in common is that they’re all Republican-led.

Take Tennessee, the worst-ranked state, for example; CNBC notes that Governor Bill Lee leads it. Lee holds conservative values, leading to decisions like the “bathroom law” that requires transgender people to use the bathroom according to the gender they were assigned at birth. 

June’s nationally known as Pride Month, but Tennessee’s elected officials purposely made June “Nuclear Family Month.”  

The resolution reads that “The nuclear family, consisting of one husband, one wife, and any biological, adopted, or fostered children, is God’s design for familial structure and has been the bedrock of society since the creation of the world.”

The state also got bad reviews when it comes to worker protections and crime.

Second-worst was Texas, which has the nation’s highest rate of people without health insurance at 16.7%—more than double the national average. Crime is also a statewide issue, and most infamously, its controversial reproductive rights, led by the abortion ban.

Other states on the list have varying issues plaguing them, like Indiana’s lack of childcare, Georgia’s lack of support for LGBTQIA+ inclusivity, Utah’s air quality issues, and Alabama’s lack of mental health support.

See social media’s reaction to the list below.

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