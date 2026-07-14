Air Jordan 16 ‘Ginger’ Reportedly Returning For 1st Time Ever & Sneakerheads Are Hype

Source: Just Fresh Kicks / Just Fresh Kicks

Some Air Jordan purists will turn a blind eye to any retro release after the Jordan 14s.

But others know that there are still some gems from the early aughts and that Jordan’s run didn’t end just because he never wore some of his signature sneakers as a member of the Chicago Bulls.

Source: RHONA WISE / Getty

While the 15s famously never saw the hardwood, one of the silhouettes he wore during his 2001 debut season with the Wizards was the Wilson Smith III-designed Air Jordan 16 in the Ginger colorway.

Now, the colorway, which has a cult following, will reportedly get its first retro release in 2027, according to ZSneakerheadz.

It comes after the Midnight Navy pair returned in 2016, and the stealthy Black/Red ones were part of the Countdown Package craze in 2008.

But the Gingers hold a special place in sneaker history, as they avoid sporty colorways and go for a wheat-like suede upper. They barely matched the bronze-tinged detailing of the Wizards’ jerseys, but Jordan still wore them, which helped with the shoes’ popularity.

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand

Its lifestyle sensibilities included a removable shroud normally seen on dress shoes, making it easy to transition to a more casual shoe. It was rounded off with Dark Charcoal detailing, curved stitching for added contrast, and Braille on the closure.

The 16s helmed all the Air Jordan elements fans came to love, while also capturing the future of the line as Jordan returned to the court after a stint as President of the Washington Wizards.

“Even as the eye-catching lace cover became the AJ16’s calling card, the sneaker revisited and updated some of the most distinctive design elements in the Jordan catalog,” Jordan Brand writes. “Patent-leather elements and a translucent sole anchor the shoe in the iconic legacy, while blending new elements befitting Jordan’s shocking return to the game.”

The style code for the sneaker is IX7269-700 and will reportedly retail for $245.

Now, is it too much to ask for the Cherrywoods to make a return as well?

See how social media is reacting to the Air Jordan 16 “Ginger” getting retroed for the first time in 26 years below.