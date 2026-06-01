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Supreme & Jordan Brand Join Forces For Spring 2026 Collection

Supreme & Jordan Brand Join Forces For Spring 2026 Capsule Collection

A leather hooded jacket highlights a collection of track outfits, jerseys and hoodies.

Published on June 1, 2026
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Supreme’s collaborative vault runs deep, but none are perhaps more hyped than the occasional Jordan Brand link-up.

The New York-born skate brand and the Beaverton, Oregon, athletic juggernaut have stepped into each other’s rings again with a new collection featuring sports-inspired gear.

It begins with the hooded leather track jacket. It takes Jordan’s sporty ethos, with small Jumpman hits and enlarged ’23’ across the back like a jersey, with piping detailing throughout the body and arms. Supreme steps in to add its logo to both sleeves.

Jordan Brand’s no-brainer black-and-red colorway will be available, as will a vibrant magenta-pink one with red accents and a baby blue-and-white one. All the colorways appear to include a pleated satin lining.

Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Source: Supreme / Supreme

Those three colorways are consistent throughout the offering, including a trio of nylon zip-up track jackets and matching pants. Each includes reflective detailing and a co-branded. holographic emblem on the chest and leg reminiscent of the Air Jordan 13’s collar. The rear of each jacket features a massive Jumpman logo with “Supreme” written beneath it.

Zip-up hoodies also pop up, as do a threesome of football-style jerseys with matching basketball shorts.

Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Source: Supreme / Supreme

If you’re looking for any smaller options like hats or bags, you won’t find any, nor will you find any wacky accessories or Jordan sneakers. In previous years, we’ve seen Supreme put their signature BOGO style branding on the Jordan 5 and studding out the Jordan 14, but they’re keeping this collab limited to apparel.

Either way, the latest Supreme x Jordan collection will surely have hypebeasts lining up. 

Supreme’s other recent collaborative efforts include Mitchell & Ness, Dr. Martens, MM6 Maison Margiela, and Jordan’s parent company, Nike, to refresh the Air Max 2 CB ’94 low.

Pick up your favorite pieces in America on June 4 and expect a release in Asia on June 6. Get a better look at the entire collection below.

Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme
Supreme X Jordan Brand Spring 2026 Collection
Supreme

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