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NBA Won't Punish Bam Adebayo For Herro Fight, Pat Riley Makes Joke

NBA Won’t Punish Bam Adebayo For Tyler Herro Fight As Pat Riley Makes Knock Out Joke

What happens in Las Vegas stays in Vegas, even when it concerns Bam Adebayo punching his former teammate Tyler Herro.

Published on July 17, 2026
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What happens in Las Vegas stays in Vegas, even when it concerns Bam Adebayo punching his former teammate Tyler Herro.

It’s been exactly a week since the altercation, and both parties and teams are ready to look past it and focus on developing talent in the summer league as they gear up for the 2026-27 season for both the new-look Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.

So, according to ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania, no one is seeking a punishment for Adebayo, including the NBPA.

“After discussing with the players involved and the NBPA, everyone would prefer to move on from this unfortunate circumstance, and no further action will be taken by the league,” an NBA spokesperson told Charania.

This echoes the same attitude Herro had earlier this week when ESPN asked Herro about the fight, and he chose to focus on his new home in Milwaukee instead.

“Honestly, I’m just trying to move past all of it,” Herro said. “I’m focused on Milwaukee and building something special. They obviously just traded the greatest player in their history, so we want to come in and help continue what they’ve been doing.”

He added, “I’m ready to come home and not prove everyone wrong but just be able to represent the city and the state because I wanted to do that coming out of school as well.”

Reports on the fight say that Adebayo and Herro were at Las Vegas’ Resorts World Hotel on July 10. Herro was hanging around on a makeshift court because his AAU team had just finished practicing. After Adebayo approached him, words were exchanged, and Herro was reportedly hit near his chin, and when he tried to respond physically, he was held back.

Adebayo’s anger reportedly stemmed from hearing chatter online about Herro —his former teammate of seven years— questioning his contract.

Leaked DMs purportedly show a frustrated Herro making comments like, “It’s a mf making 60 million, but they worried about me and what I do” and “You should get paid 60 million to be a top-tier defender on some nights? I’m just wondering.”

Team president Pat Riley even made a joke out of the altercation during Giannis Antetokounmpo’s introduction when he mentioned standout Heat players and almost forgot Adebayo.

“I know that I was remiss in mentioning one guy, and I don’t want to get knocked out,” Riley said. “Bam was one of those guys who came in here too. Bam was in 2019, came in here, and he’s been basically the foundation of this organization since then.”

Now that the hatchet is buried, as soon as the NBA schedule is released, we can circle the Bucks—Heat matchups on our calendars.

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