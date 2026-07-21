Subscribe
Close
News

Kid Cudi & Kanye West Working On Friendship

Kid Cudi Reveals He’s Repairing His Friendship With Kanye West

While Kid Cudi doesn't appear to be ready to work with Kanye West musically, the pair are in contact and repairing their friendship.

Published on July 21, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

BET Awards 2012 - Inside
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Kid Cudi and Kanye West have had a fruitful yet turbulent working relationship that has led to massive hits and public fallouts. Now, Kid Cudi says that he’s back in contact with Kanye West in a bid to repair their friendship.

Kid Cudi, 42, was on X at the top of this week, engaging candidly as he often does with his supporters. The public Q&A session on July 19 prompted a question from a fan about Cudder and Ye getting back together to work on music.

“Is there any chance that You and Ye will work together again? And when can we expect new Twitch streams?” asked the fan.

In a quote reply, Cudi wrote, “Im sure we will yea. Right now were rebuilding our friendship. I hit him a week ago to check in on him, today he hit me to check on me. No work talk. Just seeing how I was doing. It was nice.”

Cudi’s answer is a far cry from his stance on Ye just a year ago when the Cleveland rapper and vocalist appeared on CBS Mornings and expressed his disappointment in his former G.O.O.D. Music partner.

However, earlier this year, Cudi shouted out Ye during a stop on his Rebel Ragers Tour, performing the track “Reborn” from the two’s Kids See Ghosts collaborative project.

The two first became close in the 2000s when Cudi’s melodic emo rap heavily influenced Ye’s 808s & Heartbreak. After signing to G.O.O.D. Music, he’d drop classic albums like Man on the Moon: The End of Day and Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager, and continued to work with Ye on songs like “Erase Me.” Later, they’d work on “Gorgeous,” “All of the Lights,” and “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.”

Cracks in their relationship showed several times, including when Cudi tweeted in part, “Ye, Drake, whoever. These n-ggas don’t give a f-ck about me. And they ain’t f–ckin’ with me. N-ggas keep you close when they see how powerful you are by yourself.”

They peaced it up eventually, but Cudi would later candidly speak on the toxicity of his friendship with Ye.

But now that they’re mending fences, stay tuned to see when new tracks will develop between Kid Cudi and Kanye West in the future.

See social media’s reaction to the link-up below.

Kid Cudi Reveals He’s Repairing His Friendship With Kanye West was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related Tags

kanye west Kid Cudi

Stories from Our Partners

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

A collage of four images: 1) Two men in suits holding a trophy, 2) Three men in suits walking on a gold-colored stage, 3) A group of people celebrating a sports victory, 4) A man in a red tie and suit holding a trophy.

Donald Trump Made An Absolute Fool Out of Himself During Spain's World Cup Celebration

Hip-Hop Wired
68th GRAMMY Awards - Show

Childish Gambino Previews New Kendrick Lamar Song On Gilga Radio

Hip-Hop Wired
Two young men wearing Glizzy Street hats and aprons, holding Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers products, in front of a banner advertising "National Hot Dog Day" event at Lincoln Park, Long Beach, CA.

Glizzy Street Celebrates One Year Anniversary With Free Community Giveback Event In Long Beach For National Hot Dog Day

Global Grind
Close-Up of Hand Flipping Burger Patties on Outdoor Gas Grill

10 Best BBQ Songs of All Time, Ranked

Global Grind
Trending
San Antonio Spurs v Charlotte Hornets
8 Items
Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

LaMelo Ball’s Car Collection Is Unmatched – Here’s What’s In His Garage

Comments
Two Black men in formal attire on stage, one wearing glasses and a plaid jacket, the other in a patterned jacket.
19 Items
Athletes  |  By tonyapendleton

Shakur Stevenson Tells Shannon Sharpe “I Will Whoop Your Ass” In Heated Argument

Comments
Aniya Harvey, Love Island
15 Items
Celebrity  |  By Team CASSIUS

CASSIUS Gems: 15 Times Love Island’s Aniya Harvey Proved She’s A Instagram Bombshell

Comments
Two men, one with a beard and the other with tattoos, both smiling and gesturing with their arms raised.
17 Items
Sports  |  By Bruce Goodwin II

Drake Bets $1.5 Million On Argentina Winning World Cup, Spain Celebrates The Drake Curse

Comments
Invest Fest 2025
13 Items
Recent  |  By D.L. Chandler

Fawn Weaver Fired From CEO Role At Uncle Nearest

Comments

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close