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Nike Employees, Sneaker Resellers Charged In $2M Sneaker Theft Ring

Nike Employees And Sneaker Resellers Charged In $2M Sneaker Theft Ring

Federal prosecutors have charged a group of Nike warehouse employees and prominent sneaker resellers in an alleged $2 million scheme.

Published on July 23, 2026
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The world of sneaker reselling is under fire again.

This time, it is directly related to Nike’s North American Logistics Center, better known as NALC. The facility is located in Memphis, Tennessee, and some of its workers are being accused of boosting pallets of sneakers to turn a profit on the side between July 2021 and June 2024.

“In furtherance of the conspiracy, the defendants would identify product that they wanted to resell, locate it in the Nike warehouse, and place shipping labels to predetermined locations throughout the United States where they would retrieve the product. The defendants would then resell the stolen product,” reads the indictment.

Alleged mastermind Roy Harvey Jr. is accused of printing UPS shipping labels and handing them out to NALC employees, who then placed them on specific products. Aside from reselling, he reportedly kept some of the shoes for himself. 

Other defendants include Keith Cannon, who allegedly used address information related to reseller Valid Kixx to send shoes to Marquesio Robinson in Indiana, and Cadarian Mack, who posted the sneakers on secondary market sites like StockX and GOAT.

They allegedly supplied big sneaker resellers, leading others to find themselves in legal trouble, including Joel Deluna, the owner of Chicago Emporium; Bereket Abraham, who owns CoolKicks; and Jorge Cuellar, who owned Los Angeles Horhead Investments.

All of the defendants named in the filing are accused of “intentionally and unlawfully conspire and agree together and with each other, and with other persons both known and unknown to the grand jury, to unlawfully transport, transmit, and transfer in interstate and foreign commerce from Memphis, Tennessee to various locations around the United States, stolen goods, wares, and merchandise, that is, Nike retail product, having an aggregate value of $5,000 or more, knowing the same to have been stolen, converted, and taken by fraud.”

The full list of accused included:

  • Roy Harvey Jr., 39, Los Angeles
  • Bereket Abraham, 39, Los Angeles
  • Jorge Cuellar, 30, Los Angeles
  • Keith Cannon, 40, Memphis, Tennessee
  • Cadarian Mack, 35, Memphis, Tennessee
  • Julian Baker, 36, Memphis, Tennessee
  • Cortez Spencer, 39, Memphis, Tennessee
  • Roderico McClellan, 33, Memphis, Tennessee
  • Damon Johnson, 30, Memphis, Tennessee
  • Joel Deluna, 42, Chicago
  • Michael Perkins, 40, Olive Branch, Mississippi
  • Marquesio Robinson, 47, Charlestown, Indiana

According to Action News 5, the stolen goods total $2 million, with the indictment stating that Cueller’s Horhead Investments sent $696,700 to a Memphis food truck owned by Cannon. From April to June of 2024, Chicago Emporium sent $492,000 to Cannon. For CoolKicks’ alleged involvement, they reportedly sent $127,000 to Cannon and $88,000 to Harvey.

All 12 defendants are charged with conspiracy to transport stolen property in interstate commerce.

Learn more about the accusations in the indictment here, and see social media’s reaction to the alleged scheme below.

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