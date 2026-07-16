The Best (And Worst) Dressed Men Spotted At The 2026 ESPYs

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The 2026 ESPYs, hosted by Marcello Hernandez, honored the year’s best in sports, and, beyond the typical leagues like the NFL, NBA, and MLB, the show was even more exciting with the World Cup in full swing and the Winter Olympics still fresh.

Among this year’s winners were meaningful honors like Steph Curry winning the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, Jim Abbott winning the always tear-jerking Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Scott Ruskan, and the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award honorees.

Jason Collins’ brave story of coming out as the first openly gay NBA player and documenting his journey and fight against glioblastoma was also a reminder that it’s always bigger than sports.

As for those uber-competitive moments on the court, the biggest winners of the night were the New York Knicks, who ended the city’s 53-year drought with an NBA Finals win over the San Antonio Spurs. Jalen Brunson was honored with the Best Male Athlete award.

“First and foremost, to be awarded this award with a group like that means the world. I want to say thank you to the fans,” Brunson said. “I really do appreciate you all. My family, my teammates, and everyone that’s always believed in me. I lost the words. It’s been a hell of a run, to say the least.”

The entire roster –sans a no-show Josh Hart– was also honored with the Best Team award, which ended the night.

“I hope this trophy, especially here in New York, getting this trophy shows the word love. The love of each other and this team is what got us through the humps in December when we were not playing our best basketball. The love of the fans is what got us back [when we were] down 29 at home,” Knicks center-forward Karl-Anthony Towns said in a speech.

Tons of athletes also came dressed to impress, so check out some of the best and worst dressed men at the 2026 ESPYs below.