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The Best (And Worst) Dressed Men Spotted At The 2026 ESPYs

Check out what some of your favorite athletes were wearing on the ESPYs red carpet.

Published on July 16, 2026
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The 2026 ESPYS - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

The 2026 ESPYs, hosted by Marcello Hernandez, honored the year’s best in sports, and, beyond the typical leagues like the NFL, NBA, and MLB, the show was even more exciting with the World Cup in full swing and the Winter Olympics still fresh.

Among this year’s winners were meaningful honors like Steph Curry winning the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, Jim Abbott winning the always tear-jerking Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Scott Ruskan, and the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award honorees.

Jason Collins’ brave story of coming out as the first openly gay NBA player and documenting his journey and fight against glioblastoma was also a reminder that it’s always bigger than sports.

As for those uber-competitive moments on the court, the biggest winners of the night were the New York Knicks, who ended the city’s 53-year drought with an NBA Finals win over the San Antonio Spurs. Jalen Brunson was honored with the Best Male Athlete award.

“First and foremost, to be awarded this award with a group like that means the world. I want to say thank you to the fans,” Brunson said. “I really do appreciate you all. My family, my teammates, and everyone that’s always believed in me. I lost the words. It’s been a hell of a run, to say the least.”

The entire roster –sans a no-show Josh Hart– was also honored with the Best Team award, which ended the night.

“I hope this trophy, especially here in New York, getting this trophy shows the word love. The love of each other and this team is what got us through the humps in December when we were not playing our best basketball. The love of the fans is what got us back [when we were] down 29 at home,” Knicks center-forward Karl-Anthony Towns said in a speech.

Tons of athletes also came dressed to impress, so check out some of the best and worst dressed men at the 2026 ESPYs below.

Dwight Howard

2026 ESPY Awards - Arrivals
Source: TheStewartofNY / Getty

The retired NBA big man took a relaxed approach to a class suit. He rocked a black suit jacket that was fitted through the arms and accented with a jeweled brooch. He switched up the fit for the pants, going for a cropped, bell-flared look. He opted to go shirtless beneath the jacket, showing off an array of chains and chest tattoos.

Jayson Tatum 

2026 ESPY Awards - Arrivals
Source: TheStewartofNY / Getty

In the midst of a New York City heatwave, Tatum managed to still get fly and stay cool. In true Celtic fashion, he wore an all-green, albeit olive, relaxed look. He wore loose-fitting pants over chunky loafers and a green tank top slightly lighter than his pants. He completed the look with silver chains and a matching watch.

Karl-Anthony Towns

The 2026 ESPYS - Backstage
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Newly minted NBA Champ Karl Anthony Towns didn’t take any chances and went full classic with a black suit, white button-up, and added a little flair with a golden brooch and matching watch. His shoes were traditional as well, a simple pair of black dress shoes (in a size 20, btw).

Folarin Balogun

The 2026 ESPYS - Arrivals
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Fresh off a star-making trip to the World Cup, where he properly represented the United States. Balogun’s fit didn’t disappoint. The striker went for an all-black look, starting with a double-breasted suit, a tee beneath it, and wide-legged pants.

Kevin Hart

2026 ESPY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

The comedian wore a dapper tan suit, and, like many other stars, opted for a more relaxed look with a white tee beneath. He finished the look with a more serious pair of black Chelsea boots.

Steph Curry

2026 ESPY Awards - Arrivals
Source: TheStewartofNY / Getty

Sharp Shooter Steph Curry was on hand to get honored with the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award and accepted the hardware in style. He donned a loose-fitting pinstripe suit with a shiny navy button-up beneath. 

Cam Jordan 

2026 ESPY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan may have had the most fun look at this year’s ESPYs with a marbled suit. It features swirls of white, brown, gold, and blue, which matched his grill. Sneakerheads will notice he wore the Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx.

Fat Joe 

2026 ESPY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Joe may have rocked a suit while performing alongside the Knicks when they won the award for Best Team, but on the red carpet, he arrived streetwear-ready. The New York-born rapper wore baggy white pants and a fresh white tee. He paired it with a purple suede jacket and matching Air Force 1s, which appear to be the Kobe Bryant edition. The jewelry stole the show with iced-out chains, including a cross, a We The Best chain, and one honoring Big Pun.

French Montana

2026 ESPY Awards - Arrivals
Source: TheStewartofNY / Getty

Bronx-bred rapper French Montana took the red carpet seriously and wore a white pinstripe suit and straight-leg black pants. He finished the look by going sockless in black loafers and added a pop of color with a floral tie.

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