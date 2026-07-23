Charlie Kirk Statue Creator Blew $100K on Snubbed Monument That People Are Promising To Urinate On

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Imagine being so disillusioned with Charlie Kirk that after his death you take $100,000 of your own money to make a life-size statue of the infamous podcaster and then are upset that no one wants to buy it.

That’s what happened to Sergio Furnari, originally from Italy, who hoped that the statue of the racist would raise “millions.” Instead he’s been flooded with messages from people across the globe that if he displays the statue in Times Square, as he’s planned, they’re going to piss on it.

To make matters even worse, Furnari recently tripped while working on the statue and broke his foot.

“Is it cursed? Maybe. I don’t know,” he told the Guardian.

Kirk, the volatile leader of Turning Point USA was shot and killed in Sept. last year. He was celebrated for his racist and bigoted views and achieved fame among like minded people who were devastated after his death.

Furnari told the Guardian that he didn’t agree with Kirk on “certain issues.”

“I wasn’t a fan of Charlie,” he said. “Like one thing that I couldn’t stand about him while he was alive [was] when he was talking about Palestine. [Kirk would say]: ‘Oh no, Palestine doesn’t exist.’ I thought: ‘Well, this guy must be out of his mind.’”

Furnari told the news site that his statue wasn’t made to merely celebrate Kirk, it was also an effort to “glorify and to exercise the first amendment, this freedom of speech.”

He later added: “Why am I making the statue? The same reason why Michelangelo did the Pietà, or Michelangelo did the David, or Leonardo da Vinci painted the Mona Lisa. Why? Just to commemorate a moment, you know, a person.”

Despite the obvious clout chasing, Furnari, said that he made the statue in hopes that unnamed wealthy figures would donate to his project as he spent “$100,000 on steel, resin and labor – but that has not come to pass,” the Guardian reports.

Furnari claims that he had to set up an online fundraising campaign to raise some $150,000 so that he can take the statue on tour. So far he’s raised a whopping $1,400.

“I was thinking that it was going to resonate with the world, with whoever, but man, people are strange out there,” he said. “Meaning like, nobody is really coming up with support, especially financial support. So far I’ve spent all my money on this.”

Furnari does not believe the Kirk statue is cursed.

“The statue is not cursed. The statue is blessed,” he said, despite New Yorkers threatening to vandalize it.

“Things financially are a total, absolute nightmare. It’s like wow. People are cheap, man. You know, people talk, talk – I know lots of people out there, and everybody’s so cheap. You know, like, it’s disgusting how cheap they are.”

See the reactions to the statue below.