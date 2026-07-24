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Diddy Reportedly Involved In Prison Fight, Put In Solitary Confinement

Diddy Reportedly Involved In Prison Fight & Thrown In Solitary Confinement

Sometime this week, Diddy felt disrespected by another inmate who “dissed” him, and it escalated.

Published on July 24, 2026
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Sean Combs
Source: Getty / General

Despite a highly publicized trial, Diddy’s 50-month stay at New Jersey’s Federal Correctional Facility Fort Dix for prostitution charges has been rather uneventful until now, as reports say he was involved in a fight.

According to TMZ, sometime this week Diddy felt disrespected by another inmate who “dissed” him, and it escalated.

The publication’s sources say “the two inmates got into a scuffle and started pushing each other and throwing jabs.”

Diddy, 56, reportedly “held his own” during the fight, but it didn’t last long because prison staff quickly stepped in and separated them.

Still, fighting is a violation, and Diddy was moved to solitary confinement after the infraction, although TMZ was unable to confirm if he’s still in the hole. 

More long-term consequences could be on the horizon for Diddy, such as a change of release date. He could get more time added on for the fight, because his current date is dependent on good behavior.

His 2028 release date has already been amended in his favor several times: it was originally set for May 8, then delayed to June 4, before eventually getting moved up to April 25, and is currently set for February 23. 

Those releases may still be overridden as he still seeks a pardon from President Trump, but after several false starts, that route seems unlikely. 

TMZ has reached out to Fort Dix to confirm the altercation. Still, a spokesperson replied, “We are not at liberty to disclose or provide internal information pertaining to any inmate in our custody. Such information would not be available for the public domain.”

The Federal Bureau of Prisons had a similar response, saying it “does not disclose disciplinary matters or other information regarding individual inmates due to privacy, safety and security concerns.”

See social media’s reactions to Diddy’s prison slip-up below.

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