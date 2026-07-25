Caitlin Clark’s WNBA tenure has been marred by rivalries, hard fouls, tantrums, and somehow the controversy often boils down to race.

The heightened media attention has been a lot for the 24-year-old as she navigates her popularity, but now she knows she’s at least got President Obama in her corner.

The WNBA is in the midst of its All-Star break, and since the ladies were practicing at the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, it was only right that its namesake stop by and surprise this year’s 22 All-Stars.

“Some of you I’m meeting for the first time, all of you are extraordinary,” Obama said in a brief introductory speech. “The way the game has been growing lately and the way the game has been picking up, people have been paying attention to your excellence. … It has been a sight to see.”

Other tidbits he dropped included him saying he doesn’t play 5-on-5 anymore to protect his Achilles, but he did break in the court with a game of HORSE.

After addressing the crowd, he spoke individually to some players, including Clark, and gave her some words of encouragement as she continued to adjust to newfound attention.

“You’re great. You’re fantastic. Don’t let all this nonsense get you down,” Obama said. “One of the things that was luckiest for me was, I didn’t get famous until I was like 45. So, I was an old ass man. You’re my daughters’ age; they haven’t had that much immersion in nonsense, so don’t lose that joy. The game’s, like, the game. And you’re a hooper.”

The interaction ended with Clark asking for a picture before inviting her teammates Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston to join her for a group photo.

Afterward, Clark spoke about the interaction and how it was a breath of fresh air to hear someone else acknowledge what it’s like juggling all her newfound responsibilities.

“Sometimes I think people don’t always realize, like, I’m 24 years old, and I’m trying to navigate a lot of different things while trying to play basketball,” Clark said. “So, it was cool to hear that from him. And I think honestly, it’s a good reminder to treat people with respect, treat people with grace. It’s definitely a moment I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

These kind words come after a June 24 game between the Phoenix Mercury and Indiana Fever where Alyssa Thomas appeared to shove her hand in Clark’s neck. No foul was called in real time, but Thomas was eventually suspended for a game.

It led to Republican lawmakers attempting to intervene, claiming the league was allowing WNBA players to “attack” Clark.

Even NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said that rhetoric around Clark has blown so much out of proportion that she’s become a “political ping pong.”

See social media’s reaction to Obama’s interaction with Clark below.