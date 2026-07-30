Sophie Cunningham Calls Storm Co-Owner “Embarrassing” For Yelling At Fans Amid Anti-Trans Controversy

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Sophie Cunningham wasn’t available to speak after the Indiana Fever’s win over the Seattle Storm about the anti-trans women’s sports rally outside the arena, but she checked in on social media.

The anti-trans rhetoric spilled into the arena when two teenage girls sat courtside and held up a sign that read “Thank you, Sophie for speaking up for girls!”

They also showed their support for Cunningham’s statement by wearing XX-XY shirts, representing the chromosome difference between men and women. Former gymnast Jennifer Sey owns the company with a mission statement that says it’s “unfair and dangerous to allow males (XY) to compete in girls’ and women’s (XX) sports.”

The two teens said they were verbally harassed by Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton, who told them “Jesus loves everyone.”

While on Brandi Kruse’s Undivided podcast, they said the situation escalated and left them in tears when Keaton told them “I hope Jesus can forgive you for what sin you’ve done,” and called them “f-cking insane.”

The Seattle Storm have since apologized for Keaton’s behavior and suspended her from the next five home games.

As the Storm tried to clean up the mess, they released a statement saying everyone “deserves to feel welcome, and we remain committed to creating an inclusive environment where every fan is treated with respect,”

Cunningham then responded with her own thoughts on Keaton’s exchange.

“I truly believe there is a safe space and love for EVERYBODY. Biological girls, biological boys, trans women, and trans men. Everyone is welcome at my table! You can disagree and still be kind,” she wrote. “Bravo to those girls for standing up for what they believe. You’ll be hearing from me soon💕 yay for gifts.”

She did jab at Keaton though, ending the tweet, “Truly embarrassing of the co-owner. Unfortunately shows the type of leader she is.”

See social media’s reaction to Cunningham’s response below.