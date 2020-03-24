Pornhub Offering Free Premium Memberships During Coronavirus Lockdown To Keep You… Busy

Pornhub is helping you all out during this time of need. Welcome to Stayhomehub.

With everyone home for the foreseeable future without much to do because of the coronavirus pandemic, Pornhub is hooking everyone up with a free Pornhub premium account for at least another month. The adult company announced the welcomed news on Twitter.

Stay home and help flatten the curve! Since COVID-19 continues to impact us all, Pornhub has decided to extend Free Pornhub Premium worldwide until April 23rd. So enjoy, stay home, and stay safe 🔥 https://t.co/ZponKGKSJn #StayHomehub pic.twitter.com/DxWJGBnNkC — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) March 24, 2020

It started a few days ago with a tweet that read “In light of expanding quarantines, we are extending Free Pornhub Premium for the month to our friends in France! Pornhub will also donate this month’s sales from Modelhub… Courage France!” before deciding to make the deal available worldwide.

Pornhub also hosts a site for independent creators and is advocating for its users to support those models in these trying times as well.

A premium account usually costs $9.99 a month or $7.99 a month with a year-long subscription. For research purposes, we checked out the site and the first thing shown is a graph on how the company plans to help flatten the curve, or spread out the amount of positive coronavirus at once so that the health care system doesn’t get overwhelmed. Once too many people have the virus at once, healthcare professionals are stressed and backlogged supplies begin to run out.

“Pornhub is encouraging people around the world to stay home to help flatten the Coronavirus curve by self-isolating with FREE Premium!” reads the landing page before asking you to choose either of two boxes. You must agree to self isolate or agree to wash your hands regularly and maintain social distancing.

Otherwise, the adult site has been doing well since many states have mandated stay at home policies. In the first two weeks of March, traffic from America was up around 2% and by March 17, it was up more than 6%.

Not all heroes wear capes. Get your free premium account here.

