ESPN Broadcaster Doris Burke Tests Positive For Coronavirus: “I’m Doing Quite Well Now”

Things are getting a lot worse before they (hopefully) get better in the worldwide fight against coronavirus. Most recently, ESPN broadcaster Doris Burke has tested positive for the deadly disease. She is one of nearly 100,000 confirmed cases in the United States, alone.

Yahoo! News reports:

“ESPN broadcaster Doris Burke has tested positive for COVID-19. She revealed the news to her colleague Adrian Wojnarowksi on his podcast. Burke told Wojnarowski that she started feeling symptoms on March 11, the day she worked the Denver Nuggets-Dallas Mavericks game on the final night of NBA play before the league suspended games. ‘I’m doing well,’ Burke told Wojnarowski. ‘I’m doing quite well now, to be perfectly honest with you.'”

Speaking on when she first felt symptomatic, Burke said she felt fatigued during a lunch meeting prior to the game…

“I remember sitting at lunch with my broadcast crew for that evening,” Burke said, according to the site. “ … I looked at my colleagues … and said ‘I am so tired right now. My head is pounding.’” “I kid you not, I could not be out of bed for five minutes without needing to go back to bed and lay down,” she continued.

While Burke wasn’t experiencing any of the other reported systems at the time, Burke decided to get tested and when she received her results (eight days later), it turned out she was positive. Prayers up!