Silver Lining: ESPN Moving Up Release of Michael Jordan Documentary ‘The Last Dance’

It looks like there is a silver lining to the coronavirus pandemic, we are getting one of ESPN’s most highly anticipated docs early.

Breaking news: ESPN is moving up its much-anticipated Michael Jordan documentary, The Post has learned.https://t.co/OmzHmsbXO1 — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) March 31, 2020

While the coronavirus is forcing movie studios to push back the release dates of big-budget films, it also has the opposite effect as well. We have already seen some movies hit on-demand and streaming services early. Folks stuck at home took notice and called for ESPN to do the same with its 10-part Michael Jordan doc, The Last Dance, and it would appear the Disney owned network, Netflix, Jordan, the NBA, and Mandalay Sports Media has heard our cries.

The New York Post is reporting that instead of premiering on its original June date, it will now start on Sunday, April 19.

Per the New York Post:

ABC/ESPN plans to make an announcement on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday, according to sources.

ESPN declined to confirm either the start date or the GMA plan.

The documentary was set to debut in June prior to the coronavirus outbreak that has halted games at all levels of competition.

Synopsis:

The Last Dance is a 10-part documentary that chronicles the untold story of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dynasty with rare, never-before-seen footage and sound from the 1997-98 championship season – plus over 100 interviews with famous figures and basketball’s biggest names, including Jordan himself, Phil Jackson, Scottie Pippen, Steve Kerr, Dennis Rodman, Pat Riley, Charles Barkley, Dikembe Mutombo, Patrick Ewing, Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas, Kobe Bryant, Gary Payton, Adam Silver, Bob Costas, Barack Obama, Justin Timberlake, and more. The Last Dance will debut in June 2020 on ABC and ESPN.

We already marked our calendars and can’t wait to watch this doc with the timeline, it’s going to be amazing. You can peep the full NEW trailer for The Last Dance below.

