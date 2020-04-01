Former NFL Player-Turned-Neurosurgeon Myron Rolle Details Fighting Coronavirus On The Front Lines

As a resident of Tallahassee, Florida, I remember when Myron Rolle was the starting safety for the Florida State football team. It was well known throughout the city and the college football nation how special Rolle was not only on the field, but in the classroom.

In 2008, during Myron’s senior season at Florida State, he was selected as a finalist for one of 32 American Rhodes Scholarships that would award him the opportunity to study at Oxford University. The only issue was, Florida State was set to take on Maryland in an ACC showdown in Maryland.

Through a special waiver process the NCAA allowed Rolle to charter a flight from Birmingham, Alabama, the sight of the interview, to Maryland in time to make the game. Just hours before the game kicked off Myron Rolle was notified that he would be selected as one of the 32 scholars. But that wasn’t the only good news, later that night, Florida State went on to defeat Maryland by a score of 37-3.

Rolle eventually went on to graduate from Oxford, he was also drafted in the 6th round of the 2010 NFL draft. Now, Rolle is serving as a neurosurgery residency at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Boston happens to be one of the places hit hardest with Coronavirus, the state has reported more than 45,000 people have been tested with over 5,600 confirmed cases. But cases and deaths aren’t expected to peak for another two to three weeks– unfortunately, things could get worse.

Dr. Myron Rolle took to social media to explain what he has been seeing in Massachusetts hospitals since the arrival of COVID-19.

Former DB @MyronRolle left the NFL in 2013 to attend medical school. Now, Rolle is a neurosurgery resident who is seeing the impact COVID-19 is having on the healthcare industry. (via @espn) pic.twitter.com/swnsFwkdMd — NFL (@NFL) March 29, 2020

“Football has never left me,” Rolle told the NY Post. “I still wake up in the morning and think of the operating room like a game, like it’s showtime, let’s perform. I gotta do what I gotta do because people are counting on us right now. This is our time to help very sick people. So that motivation continues to drive me every single day.”