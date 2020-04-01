Chance The Rapper Pranks Meg Thee Stallion, Karrueche, Offset, & More In Hilarious ‘Punk’d’ Trailer [Video]

Quibi is gearing up to launch next week and there are some pretty interesting shows premiering with the streaming platform.

In case you missed it, Chance The Rapper will be hosting the reboot of Punk’d. The celebrity prank series was one of our favorites growing up, so we’re hype for the revival, in which some our new faves get punk’d. In a trailer posted to his Instagram account, we don’t get much more than we did in the announcement video, but we do see who’s targeted. Watch the clip to see Chance torture Meg Thee Stallion, Karrueche, Offset, and more.

“Sometimes laughter can bring some light,” Chance captioned the clip on his Instagram account, adding “I’ll be sharing some of my favorite moments from my new show #Punkd on @Quibi throughout the day. The show was such a blessing for us to shoot we had so much fun and i hope it can be a blessing to yall too. Stay safe everyone #socialdistancing.”

Stay tuned for more and tune into Quibi April 6, as Chrissy’s Court (starring Chrissy Teigen), Murder House Flip (a series about renovating homes where murders happened), and Thanks A Million (starring Jennifer Lopez) will also be available for your viewing pleasure.