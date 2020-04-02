Vanessa Bryant Announces Kobe’s Posthumous “The Wizenard Series: Season One” Book Release

Perhaps the most tragic part of Kobe Bryant’s death is the fact that he was an athlete who was thriving in his post-athletic career even more spectacularly than he shined while performing on the court.

The latest news about his book release is just another reminder.

Kobe’s latest book The Wizenard Series: Season One is set to posthumously release today, April 2. It is a succession to The Wizenard Series: Training Camp.

Vanessa Bryant, widow of Kobe Bryant announced the news on Instagram.

“Welcome back to Dren! We hope you are all ready to catch up with the West Bottom Badgers for another magical basketball season,” Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, wrote on Instagram.

Kobe decided to collaborate with author Wesley King. King said this announcement is bittersweet as he still mourns the death of the Laker great. He also said the book would be about chasing your dreams.

Official release day. Bittersweet without my collaborator, but grateful to see the words live on. This a book about chasing your dreams. @Granity #KobeBryant #basketball #youvsyou pic.twitter.com/LbWtXwREE6 — Wesley King (@WesleyTKing) March 31, 2020

The novel, which appears to have been loosely inspired by Kobe’s love for Harry Potter, follows a boy named Reggie, who is a basketball player and has to overcome magical obstacles to chase his dream to play ball.

“Sports/fantasy is a blend of two of my passions: sports and fantasy storytelling,” Bryant told Barnes and Noble in 2019. “I’m a voracious reader and huge Harry Potter fan. So, it was a natural fit for me from that perspective. And, I think kids respond to lessons they learn while being entertained. It connects back to my desire to want to bring joy back to youth sports, while teaching important life lessons.”

The book is now available now on Amazon.

The Harry Potter theme can also be derived from his dog’s name, which is Crucio. Named after one of the three unforgivable sins in the Harry Potter Series.