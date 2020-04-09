Eminem Announces Shade 45 and Sirius XM Are Offering Free Subscriptions To Make Your Lock Down A Little Easier

While the coronavirus continues to ravage the globe, companies have been making generous donations, from masks to gowns, to all different kinds of PPE.

And recently, Eminem stepped up to the plate for his benevolence as he announced that he would be giving free subscriptions to his SiriusXM radio station Shade 45.

“The @Shade45 crew can help keep you sane,” Eminem captioned the post. “Right now, you get Shade 45 for free, along with full @SIRIUSXM access!” The link is included and can be found here.

The graphic also notes that the free subscription is available until May 15.

The @Shade45 crew can help keep you sane. Right now, you get Shade 45 for free, along with full @SIRIUSXM access! https://t.co/uAJHAr3evv pic.twitter.com/hzP8kzVC4M — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 7, 2020

Shade 45 is Eminem’s SiriusXM station that plays uncut music from some of the biggest names in hip hop. The station started in 2004 following a mock national convention, “The Shady National Convention,” in which future President of the United States Donald Trump endorsed him.

The station also plays host to Sway in The Morning who is known for asking artists –both up and coming and legends– to step up to the plate and spit a freestyle to prove their status in the rap game. He’s also one of the most thorough journalists in the culture despite a lot of people knowing him for being the victim of a classic Kanye West rant.

Aside from Shade 45, you can also catch up on all the episodes of Howard Stern’s radio show as well. He recently interviewed Tom Brady on everything from smoking weed in high school to his testy relationship with Donald Trump. Peep Shade 45 and plenty other Sirius XM stations totally free here.