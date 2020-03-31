How JAY-Z Is Helping Out Amid The Coronavirus Epidemic

As New York continues to suffer as the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic in the USA, one of the city’s biggest rappers is stepping up.

According to a press release, JAY-Z and Rihanna have joined forces through their respective Shawn Carter Foundation and Clara Lionel Foundation’s to donate $1 million each to COVID-19 response efforts.

The combined $2 million will be used to help support those being affected most by the outbreak, including, “undocumented workers, the children of frontline health workers and first responders, and incarcerated, elderly and homeless populations in New York City and Los Angeles.”

The effort also explicitly named how those funds will be delegated, as it will be “offering daycare, learning materials, food and supplies for the children of frontline healthcare workers and first responders, providing learning materials for the over 20,000 children and youth learning in shelters and virtual mental health support for parents, and ensuring child-care centers are clean, have smaller clusters of children and that all personnel are protected.”

Gloria Carter, Hov’s mom, who is also the CEO, and co-founder of the Shawn Carter Foundation spoke out about the pandemic, saying that it in such scary times it is important for everyone to feel a sense of community and help people– especially those who don’t have the resources to take care of themselves.

The only way to get through this pandemic is with love and action,” she added.

Jay’s been doing a lot lately to help the less fortunate. In late February he and Yo Gotti filed a second lawsuit on behalf of inmates who’ve been subjected to the disgusting conditions in a Mississippi jail.