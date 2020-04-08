Walk It Like He Talks It: Tyler Perry Paid For Seniors’ Groceries At 44 ATL Locations, 29 NOLA Locations

Tyler Perry is putting his money where his mouth is during these horrific times, in which coronavirus is plaguing the world.

After leaving a tip of $21,000 for waitresses at an Atlanta restaurant earlier this week, he paid the grocery bills for countless senior shoppers who were out getting goods during “senior” hour in Atlanta and New Orleans, his hometown. Perry fronted the bill at 44 Kroger supermarkets in ATL, as well as 29 grocery stores in NOLA.

“Senior and higher-risk Kroger shoppers in metro Atlanta did receive a nice surprise at the register this morning when they learned Tyler Perry had paid their grocery tab in full,” said Felix Turner, the Atlanta spokesman for Kroger, according to AJC. “We would like to join our customers in thanking Mr. Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic. It was truly a pleasure to see our customers fill with joy and gratitude as the news spread throughout 44 stores across metro Atlanta.”

A few senior shoppers detailed their surprise. The site continues:

“Phil Kloer, 64, said this morning he went to a Decatur Kroger during the ‘senior’ hour and was almost finished shopping when an employee came up to him and quietly told him he should get to the cashier by 8 a.m. ‘I was almost done shopping, so that wasn’t a big deal,’ he said. When he arrived, he saw a Kroger grocery bag over the credit card reader and was about to take it off when the cashier told him that he didn’t need to worry. Perry, she said, had his $290 in groceries covered.

Senior hour varies from store to store, but it allows elders to shop with less exposure to the public during the pandemic. Senior hours also ensure they’ll get the items they need, as younger folks have begun hoarding essential products with little regard for others. Join us in applauding Tyler Perry and the businesses who are going out of their way to take care of our communities.