In The Name Of COVID-19 Relief: Enter The All-In Challenge To Receive This INSANE Prize Package From Drake

Our favorite entertainers have been doing everything they can in an effort to help slow the spread of coronavirus — Drake included.

Known to go the extra mile, he announced early this morning that he would be donating an insane prize package in the name of COVID-19 relief. The All-In Challenge asks that you donate what you can to the cause to win the ultimate experience with some of the biggest names in the world. Tom Brady’s winner will get to attend his first Buccaneers home game and will also receive a jersey plus dinner with the famed athlete, for example, and for his part, Drake literally went all in.

Here’s what you’d win according to the official website dedicated to the challenge:

“Drake has answered the challenge by going 0 to 100 on an unforgettable fan experience in Los Angeles and the city nearest your hometown,” the description reads, adding “As the winner, you and seven friends will first hop on Drizzy’s personal Boeing 767, aka Air Drake, where a care package will be waiting for you with the most sought-after OVO and Nike swag. You’ll then touch down and enjoy all the LA nightlife has to offer at a private party with Champagne Papi’s crew. But just hold on, because you won’t be going home without the promise of seeing the world’s #1 chart-topper live on stage. When Drake’s next tour swings into action, you’ll have the best seats in the house at the concert location closest to where you live. What did we say? Drizzy knows how to take care of his fans. 100% of the money raised through this Game/Auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.”

Whew! It should go without saying, but in case it doesn’t, you must be at least 21 years old to enter. Head over to the website to for the full list of terms and conditions and peep Drake’s official message up top. Good luck and our prayers are with everyone who has been directly affected by COVID-19 at this time.