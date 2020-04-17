NBA & WNBA Create Face Masks So You Can Rep Your Favorite Team While Social Distancing

Most professional sports have been on hold for a little over a month now due to COVID-19. But leagues have been getting super creative with ways to support organizations and front line health care workers. Now the NBA and WNBA are getting creative to wedge out additional income while helping some of the common people by creating cloth face masks featuring the logos of the NBA and WNBA franchises.

Kathy Behrens, NBA president for social responsibility and player programs, commented on the role the NBA plays when it comes to the community that supports it.

“As a global community, we can all play a role in reducing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic by following the CDC’s recommendation to cover our nose and mouth while in public,” said Kathy Behrens, NBA president for social responsibility and player programs. “Through this new product offering, NBA and WNBA fans can adhere to these guidelines while joining in the league’s efforts to aid those who have been directly affected by COVID-19.”

The proceeds from the masks will be going towards hunger relief organizations such as Feeding America for the United States and Second Harvest for Canada.

These face masks aren’t medical-grade PPE, but they’re intended to provide an extra layer of protection alongside hand washing and social distancing. The masks will be available as one-off purchases, or they’ll be available in packs of three.

Katie Fitzgerald, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Feeding America said “We are grateful to the NBA, WNBA and Fanatics for this partnership that will support food banks with funds but also with much needed face coverings to keep their staff, volunteers and neighbors in need safe.”

The production of these face masks comes after the Center for Disease Control and Prevent, the CDC, advised everyone to wear masks while in public when social distancing can be difficult.

Fanatics, which makes gear for the NBA and WNBA, has also lent its services to help with the pandemic, converting its domestic factory in Easton, PA, to produce protective masks and gowns for medical professionals at the frontline of this virus.

The cloth masks are available at the NBA Store and WNBA Store.