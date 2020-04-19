Sip Slow: Snoop Dogg Is Dropping His Own Wine This Summer

We are in an age of diversity, no longer are the days of people being one-trick ponies. Nowadays, everybody is dibbling and dabbling in different areas of expertise. You love to see it– multiple streams of income is the first step to prosperity and generational wealth.

Snoop Dogg is taking another step to add to that as he’s now entering the wine business. 19 Crimes, which is a subsidiary of Treasury Wine Estates, announced their partnership with Snoop, and they’ll be releasing their first bottle of wine, Snoop Cali Red, this summer.

“I’ve been a fan of this wine, and I’m excited to unveil my Snoop Cali Red this summer and share the experience with all my fans. It’s one of the most successful brands in the market, so I’m more than eager to bring this collaboration to the world!” stated Snoop in a press release.

Treasury Wine Estates marketing Vice President, John Wardley has high hopes for this partnership.

“Snoop Dogg is an entertainment and California icon, is the perfect partner for 19 Crimes Snoop Cali Red, Snoop embodies the spirit of 19 Crimes – rule-breaking, culture creating and overcoming adversity. We are truly excited to partner with Snoop and welcome him to the 19 Crimes family.”

The wine is reportedly set to sell for $12 a bottle, the red blend features 65-percent Petite Syrah, 30- percent Zinfandel, and 5-percent Merlot, and is being promoted as 19 Crime’s first California wine.

Meanwhile, Uncle Snoop wants you all to stop mixing and matching during this pandemic, and stay home. The sooner we do that, the sooner we will be able to go outside and be “normal” again.