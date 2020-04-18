Too Much Dip On His Chip?: Tory Lanez Claims “There Are A Lot of Similarities Between Him & Pac”

Tory Lanez is never one to bite his tongue, but a recent claim he made might rub Tupac fans the wrong way.

Tory Lanez is currently making the most of his time being stuck at home with his insanely-popular IG Live show, Quarantine Radio. He is usually the talk of the internet due to the twerking antics that takes place during the show, which includes women literally pouring milk on themselves. Now he is being talked about after he claimed that he and the late iconic rapper “a lot of similarities” speaking with Rob Markman on a recent episode of For The Record with Genius.

Lanez feels both he and the “Hit Em Up” rapper were very outspoken and not afraid to speak their minds stating:

“I feel like honestly, and n***as is gon’ be like, ‘Yo, you’re bugging,’ but I feel like—remember when Pac was like, ‘I may not change the world, but I can spark the idea in the brain of the person who will?”

“I feel like, deadazz, like that ‘spark’, was me, my n***a. I feel like there’s a lot of similarities between me and Pac.”

Now that’s interesting. Lanez made sure to try and further clarify his comments and pointed out that he’s not Pac, but there are similarities between them.

“Not saying like, I’m Pac. I hate when n***as say that. I’m not trying. I’m me, my n***a, but I do love Pac, and I do feel like there were similarities in the fact that when you really think about it, I say whatever the f**k I want to say. N****s hate me for that. Or they love me for it. I move how I want to move. I really punch your f***ing face off in real life. It’s been proven. This is a proven fact.”

Rigggghhhttt.

Well, we’re gonna let Tupac’s loyal fans decide on that. Is this a case of Tory Lanez having too much dip on his chip? Or did he make an excellent point? You let us know in the comment section below and watch the entire interview.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz