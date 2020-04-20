Netflix Throws Some of Its Shows On YouTube For Your Viewing Pleasure For Free

Netflix finally throws its name on the list as one of the many streaming services offering free content.

With folks currently stuck at home under nationwide quarantine orders due to the coronavirus epidemic, binge-watching lists are shrinking as people are watching an insane amount of television. To combat that need premium services like HBO and Apple TV recently announced it would allow people to watch its shows for free. Now Netflix is doing the same by throwing its content on YouTube.

While the pickings are slim because the steaming giant is sharing shows like Stranger Things or the much talked about Tiger King. But Netflix is offering a bunch of docs like Ava DuVernay’s award-winning documentary, The 13th, which put a massive spotlight on the mass incarceration of African Americans in the U.S. prison system.

The decision could be Netflix trying to lure in more subscribers while trying to di its part during the coronavirus shutdown. Also, we wouldn’t be shocked if the streaming giant rotates the shows it decides to show on its dedicated YouTube page. You can peep the entire list of docs and educational programming available below.

Our Planet – Experience our planet’s natural beauty and examine how climate change impacts all living creatures in this ambitious documentary of spectacular scope.

Period. – In rural India, where the stigma of menstruation persists, women make low-cost sanitary pads on a new machine and stride toward financial independence.

Chasing Coral – Divers, scientists, and photographers around the world mount an epic underwater campaign to document the disappearance of coral reefs.

13th – In this thought-provoking documentary, scholars, activists, and politicians analyze the criminalization of African Americans and the U.S. prison boom.

Knock Down the House – Go behind the scenes as four determined women — including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — challenge big-money politicians in the 2018 race for Congress.

The White Helmets – As daily airstrikes pound civilian targets in Syria, a group of indomitable first responders risks their lives to rescue victims from the rubble.

Zion – Born without legs and stuck in foster care for years, teen Zion Clark finds his calling when he pursues competitive wrestling. A documentary short.

Explained – This enlightening series from Vox digs into a wide range of topics such as the rise of cryptocurrency, why diets fail, and the wild world of K-pop.

Abstract: The Art of Design – Step inside the minds of the most innovative designers in a variety of disciplines and learn how design impacts every aspect of life.

Babies – From nature to nurture, this docuseries explores the groundbreaking science that reveals how infants discover life during their very first year.

Photo: Chesnot / Getty