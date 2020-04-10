Apple TV Is The Latest Service To Offer Some of Its Original Content For Free

During this coronavirus pandemic, we know its no easy task trying to keep yourself entertained while practicing social distancing and staying in your home. You probably have streamed everything from Tiger King to Little Fires Everywhere and are running out of options. Well, Apple TV+ is offering you some new suggestions to add to your list of shows to binge.

Streaming services like HBO already has done its part to help those hunkered down in the crib by starting its #StayHomeBoxOffiice campaign last week that offered a plethora of its famed original series and movies to watch for free. Now Apple is doing the same with its original programming from its Apple TV+ streaming service.

All you need is the Apple TV app, and once you open it, you will see the Free For Everyone section. Once you click on it, you will be able to watch series like original series. Little America, Servant, For All Mankind, Dickinson, or the film The Elephant Queen. Kids are not left out in the campaign, Snoopy in Space, Helpsters, Ghostwriter is also available for free. Unfortunately, some Apple TV+’s highly lauded shows like The Morning Show or Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet is not on that list.

But for the price of $0 we really can’t complain at all. Now, if only Netflix will do the same with some of its programming and movie selections, that would be extremely clutch. To take advantage of Apple’s fantastic offer, you can head Roku devices, and Amazon Fire TV.to learn more about the campaign. The Apple TV app is available on Samsung TVs, Roku devices, and Amazon Fire TV.

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty