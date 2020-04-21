Birdman Announces He Will Pay A Months Rent For Uptown New Orleans Residents

In more Hip-Hop cares news, Birdman is looking to take care of the people of Uptown New Orleans who are struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The co-founder of Cash Money Records announced on Instagram Monday (Apr.20) that he wants to help locals in his hometown by paying their rent for a month. Birdman also revealed in his post that he is calling on New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell to support his efforts.
In his post, he wrote:
I would like 2 offer to pay everybody rent for month of May (for those who in need) in residents area of UPTOWN New Orleans where I was born and raised at from mac melph calio and ST Thomas housing also from 3rd ward to 17th ward I would like HANO to support us on accomplishin this and @q93fm I also spoke with @theuptownangela to help me put this togather I would like our mayor @mayorcantrell help support this cause also wanna thank all hospital on front line Risking they life to save lives I wanna thanks everybody that wrk with tha Gladys and Johnny foundation my company cashmoney records @cashmoneyofficial @republicrecords for always supporting our foundation for 20plus years @universalmusicgroup #RICHGANG🦅 #STUNNAMAN @hotboyog333 @kimmykim504 @ceto504 @stunnabrand stay safe #DOIt4MSGLADYS
As of now, the state of Lousiana has a total of 24,523 coronavirus cases. New Orleans, on Monday, reported 6,148 COVID-19 cases.
In a tweet, Gov. John Bel Edward pointed out some good signs that social distancing is working but remains cautiously optimistic.
Birdman joins the likes of Drake, JAY-Z, Meek Mill, and LeCrae, who all have lent a helping hand during these difficult times.
Photo: Gabriel Olsen / Getty