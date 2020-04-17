Colin Kaepernick Launches Fundraiser For Coronavirus Relief In Black & Brown Communities

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and his Know Your Rights Camp have announced that they are launching a campaign designed to provide relief to Black communities adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Kaepernick kicked the donation off by donating $100,000 for coronavirus relief in minority communities. Early numbers have shown that Black people are disproportionately affected by this virus because of underlying conditions that ultimately stem from systemic racism. Stop me if you have heard that before.

The Know Your Rights Camp is a free campaign for youth founded by Colin Kaepernick to help in raising awareness about higher education, self-empowerment, and instructions and information on how to appropriately interact with law enforcement when you must do so.

Structural racism makes Black & Brown ppl more likely to die from #COVID19. @kaepernick7 launched the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund to directly impact the disproportionate effect #coronavirus is having on our communities. #WeGotUs 🖤✊🏾 Donate: https://t.co/drZYeE3a3O pic.twitter.com/vZwsu38nro — Know Your Rights Camp (@yourrightscamp) April 16, 2020

“Black and brown communities are being disproportionately devastated by COVID-19 because of hundreds of years of structural racism,” Kaepernick said in the video above.

“That’s why we’ve established the ‘Know Your Rights’ Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund to help address these issues,” Kaepernick continued. “We need each other now more than ever.”

I’m donating $100,000 to the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund. Join us in our mission to help address the disproportionate affect the pandemic is having on our communities🖤✊🏾Use the hashtag #WeGotUs & tag @yourrightscamp after you donate so they can show you some love pic.twitter.com/yzcTlvw7mR — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) April 16, 2020

Kaepernick is just the latest public figure to donate to the pandemic. Earlier this month, Oprah announced that she was donating $10 million to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country.

“When this was happening in Wuhan, we thought it was ‘over there’… and then I talked to African Americans in Milwaukee, and folks were saying ‘we heard about it in Washington, but Washington is way over there, we didn’t think it had anything to do with us,'” she told CBS news.

She also announced that of that money, about $1 million will be going to the American Food Fund to alleviate food insecurity while the rest will be donated to other groups aiding Americans affected by the virus.