Kendrick Perkins Says LeBron James Was Gunning To ‘Reclaim’ The MVP Crown From Giannis

The NBA season is still on pause, unfortunately, but Kendrick Perkins revealed that LeBron James didn’t only want to win a chip, he also wanted to take back the MVP crown from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Since entering into the analyst’s role, Kendrick Perkins has been vocal and forthcoming when it comes to sharing some NBA tea. Speaking with The Athletic’s Joe Vardon, Perkins detailed a text conversation he had with his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate before the start of the season.

“I sent him a text, and I said, ‘Look man, I’ve got Giannis ahead of you. And that’s when he texted me back and said, ‘Oh, don’t worry, I’m gonna reclaim my throne.’ And I was like, ‘OK, well then do it mothaf–ka.’ He’s like, ‘I am, mothaf–ka.'”

Well, if Bron wanted to make that happen, it would have been no easy task because Giannis Antetokounmpo was locked in and was favored to win the prestigious NBA award by Ceasers Palace with +300 odds. Bron was tied for fifth with his Lakers teammate Anthony Davis at +700 behind James Harden (+350), Kawhi Leonard, and Stephen Curry, who were both at +600.

The Milwaukee Bucks were on a torrid run through the league led by the Greek Freaks’ 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game and had the leagues best record sitting at 53-12, so it’s easy to see why he was the clear favorite.

Before the season was put on hold, Bron was making his case as to why he should still be in the MVP discussion. James 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, and a career-high 10.6 assists per game was awe-inspiring. He also led the Lakers to within three games of the Bucks. Plus, his impressive performances against the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks, where he put up a total of 65 points, 17 assists, and 16 rebounds, helped him make a strong case.

But now we are in the realm of hypotheticals with the 2019-20 season on the brink of being canceled altogether. If they were hooping right now, we would be in the playoffs. The rona messed that all up. LeBron has already stated if the season doesn’t resume, he won’t have any closure.

Photo: Harry How / Getty