Juice WRLD’s Mom Breaks Silence on Rapper’s Tragic Death

Just a few days ago the music world mourned the death of rapper Juice WRLD, and now his family has spoken out about the untimely tragedy.

In a new interview with TMZ, his mother Carmella Wallace has opened up about her son’s battle with drug use and trying to encourage others to fight off their addictions.

“We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short,” Wallace tells TMZ. “As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency.”

Wallace says he was often very transparent about his drug use and the internal struggles it presented.

“Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it,” his mother continued. “Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction.

Even in his death, his mother hopes that his life can help others see the light.

“We hope the conversations he started in his music and his legacy will help others win their battles as that is what he wanted more than anything.”

Juice WRLD passed away last Sunday at the age of 21 after suffering from a seizure following a flight from Los Angeles to Chicago. Allegedly, he overdosed after swallowing several Percocet pills to hide them from the police.