T.I. And NBA Veteran Al Harrington Collaborate For 4/20-Inspired Capsule Collection

When you mix fashion and helping COVID-19 relief efforts, you get a collab between T.I. and Al Harrington.

Currently, about 22 million Americans have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic, and that $1,200 stimulus check isn’t really cutting it. So to help out, Atlanta’s own T.I. and NBA vet Al Harrington came together for the “420 capsule collection.” With 2020 being the year that 4/20 is celebrated the entire month, T.I.’s AKOO clothing line has some fresh threads with the inspiration of Harrington’s quality cannabis brand Viola.

“With 4/20 being such an important part of the cannabis lifestyle, I wanted this collaboration to be meaningful – really speaking to the purpose, mission, and culture behind the Viola brand, says Al Harrington. “T.I. is a long-time friend, successful entrepreneur, and Viola supporter, so this collaboration was a natural fit.”

The capsule collection includes super soft t-shirts. One reads Social Equity while the other says Viola across the front and pays true homage to weed culture with a toking fox. You can cop both for $40 each here and rest assured that your coin will be going toward those in need as they’re partnering with the non-profit organization, Root and Rebound.

“I’m a huge supporter of Al and the work he’s done with Viola and the larger community,” says Rapper and AKOO Founder T.I. “As another African American entrepreneur, it’s an honor to be working alongside such a legendary figure in the cannabis space, and this is only the beginning. There’s so much more to come.”

Harrington founded Viola in 2011, and the brand is named after and inspired by Al’s grandmother, who suffers from glaucoma and diabetes and found “solace in cannabis remedies.”