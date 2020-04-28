NFL Rookies Tua Tagovailoa & Jerry Jeudy Speak About Their Love For ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’

There is no better way to unwind and relieve stress than playing video games.

Future NFL stars and Alabama Crimson Tide standouts Tua Tagovailoa and Jerry Jeudy chopped it up about one of their biggest passions to partake in when not on the field, and that is gaming, to be more specific playing Call of Duty: Warzone. In two separate videos, the recently drafted professional football players each spoke on how the game helps them take their mind off football and allows them to just chill.

The newest member of the Denver Broncos, Jerry Jeudy spoke on playing COD stating:

“Call of Duty is just something I enjoy playing, and I’ve actually been playing Call of Duty since I was like in middle school. When I play Call of Duty, I do everything I need to do to be prepared. Once you’re on the field, its time to battle. Its something I can do just to keep my mind off what I got going on right now or if I don’t want to just think about football. If I got too much going on, I just want to relax, and just vibe just throw the Call of Duty on and just chill.”

Jeudy’s teammate, quarterback and now Miami Dolphin Tua Tagovailoa added:

“Call of Duty has been my favorite game since day one. I would say it helps to just get your mind off a lot of what’s going on. I mean, it’s just a good time to have fun with your friends and get away from reality a little bit.”

Tua Tagovailoa and Jerry Jeudy are just two of the 50 million-plus gamers who have already jumped into the free-to-play game. That number will continue to grow as we continue to self-isolate and practice social distancing to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

We are looking forward to seeing what both Tua and Jerry do on an NFL football field when the league makes it return.

Photo: Kevin C. Cox / Getty