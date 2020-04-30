Dwyane Wade Set To Produce Documentary About 2008 Olympic “Redeem Team”

We can all agree that the USA’s 2004 Olympic basketball team underperformed, right?

Good. It allowed for the 2008 team to come back and under the moniker the Redeem Team and restore justice by bringing home the Gold Medal. The undefeated team was comprised of Carlos Boozer, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Kobe Bryant, Chris Bosh, Chris Paul, and Carmelo Anthony.

The team had a lot to overcome as they were used to always bringing home gold (or Silver), and now one of the team’s members is ready to tell the story. Dwyane Wade revealed on the Platform Basketball Podcast that he’s producing a documentary on the team’s journey during the Beijing games.

“We’re doing a documentary on the 2008 Redeem Team,” Wade said on the Platform Basketball Podcast. “It’s something that we’ve been working on for the past year or so, so I’m executive producing it with a good team. I can’t wait because, for me, that was a big year. In 2008, I had to kind of redeem myself ’cause everybody thought I was done. That was an amazing time, man. And, like, that team, dog? Oh my god.”

Wade retired after the 2018-19 NBA season, but during his storied career, he was part of two Olympic teams, won 3 NBA championships, and of course, his No.3 jersey is hanging up in Wade County’s AmericanAirlines Arena.

“That was an amazing time, man, and, like, that team, dog? Oh my gosh. That team was special,” he added.

With D Wade behind the documentary, we hope he can give some real insight into what it was like playing for Team USA over a decade ago.