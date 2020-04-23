Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, DJ D-Nice & More Recreate “Whassup” Budweiser Commerical

Budweiser brought back one of its most iconic television spots, but for a great cause.

The original 1999 “Whassup” ad became a pop culture phenomenon thanks to its hilarious use of the famous catchphrase and immediately caught on with the masses.

The ad was so popular it was spoofed in the 2012 box office hit, Scary Movie, which starred comedians, Marlon and Shawn Wayans, and others, but instead of Bud being the consumed it was bud aka weed being smoked.

Budweiser has decided to bring it back, but this time to help encourage people to check up on each other during the mandatory quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company enlisted the help of retired NBA stars Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade, and his wife Gabrielle Union, WNBA star Candace Parker and Club Quarantine owner, the world-renown DJ D-Nice for the new version of the “whassup” ad.

Speaking on being part of the new “whassup” ad D-Wade stated:

“My wife and I wanted to partner with Budweiser because we believe the message is crucial and remembered the original ‘whassup’ ads and love the idea of bringing them back as a genuine PSA to connect with each other. We encourage everyone to take a moment out from their day to check-in, and I look forward to connecting with people across the country while having a Bud and re-watching a game soon.”

Monica Rustgi, Vice President of Marketing for Budweiser added:

“Thanks to modern technology, we’re able to remain virtually connected in ways that otherwise we would not have been able to within the current distance-mandated climate. In times like these, something as simple as a hello, or in this case ‘whassup,’ means a lot. Following the unbelievable success of the original ad campaign, we found this to be a meaningful opportunity to revisit the original spot’s simplicity and focus on human connection in a time when people may be feeling hopeless, uncertain, and alone. Our hope is that by getting people to check-in, we can play a small part in bringing the world closer together during these trying times.”

That new commercial is not where the initiative stops, Budweiser will also be offering its community an opportunity to say “whassup” every day at 6:00 pm through a host of interactive activations on its social platforms. Headlining will be “whassup live chat sessions” via Instagram Live on @BudweiserUSA that will feature different celebrities doing nothing, just chilling, having a bud, and answering questions submitted by fans. Dwyane Wade will kick off the program on Thursday, April 30, at 6:00 pm EST.

Peep the full list of activities below:

Monday: “Merch Mondays” feature giveaways to fans for the chance to receive limited-edition “whassup” merchandise.

Tuesday: Engage with our “whassup” topics to discuss occasions that bring people together, such as watching TV together, sharing meals, and having a Bud.

Wednesday: “whassup” throwbacks bring followers back to the 90’s so they can relive the original ad and share it with their friends, family, and followers. Followers will also have the chance to submit questions for Thursday’s Live “whassup” chats.

Thursday: “Whassup” Live Chats feature different celebrities checking-in over a Bud and answering questions submitted by fans over social media.

Friday: Celebrate the end of the workweek with Budweiser and check in with your friends while enjoying a well-earned Friday beer.

Saturday: Compete in Budweiser’s “whassup” challenges over social media to win exclusive merchandise, free beer, and other prizes.

Sunday: Share your best “whassup” videos on social media with the hashtag #whassup, and you may be featured as part of the “whassups of the week” on Budweiser’s channels.

Budweiser will also be teaming up with the Salvation Army as part of the PSA campaign. The Salvation Army launched a nationwide hotline in April to combat rising levels of anxiety, uncertainty, and fear resulting from the pandemic. Staff is available every day from 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM EST at 1-844-458-HOPE (4673). Budweiser will make a donation to The Salvation Army for essential support of those in need due to COVID-19.

You can check out the new “whassup” ad below and look out for another one in the future featuring more celebrities.

Photo: Budweiser