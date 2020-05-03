OnlyFans Saw A 15% Spike In Traffic Thanks To Beyoncé’s “Savage Remix’ Bars

A Beyoncé shoutout goes a long way.

Queen Bey and Megan Thee Stallion had the Beyhive buzzing and the internet shaking after they surprised drop the remix to Megan’s viral hit, Savage. On the track — which was crafted for a good cause — featured a rapping Beyoncé dropping some serious bars. Listeners were stunned to hear the “Lemonade” crafter mention subscription service OnlyFans, which is primarily used by amateur and professional porn stars. and the term “demon time.” On the song she rapped:

“Hips TikTok when I dance / On that Demon Time, she might start an OnlyFans.”

Beyoncé’s boast about possibly launching a page helped the website see a 15 percent spike in traffic according to a report. OnlyFans COO Tom Stokely couldn’t contain his excitement followed Bey’s shoutout speaking with The Daily Beast.

“The surprise call-out from Beyoncé on the ‘Savage’ remix was very exciting for us, to say the least. Her stamp of approval comes on the heels of major stars joining the platform in recent weeks, including Blac Chyna, The-Dream, Safaree Samuels, and Casanova.”

Speaking with Rolling Stone, the company revealed it would love if Beyoncé actually started her own page on the site.

“Beyoncé, and any artist, are welcome to join OnlyFans at any time to foster a deeper connection with their fans.”

We doubt that will happen. But hey we have seen crazier sh*t happen in 2020 so we won’t say it never will.

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty