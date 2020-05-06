8 Mother’s Day Gifts That Could Help Mom Pass The Time While Self-Isolating

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mother’s Day has a different feel to it this year.

Now just because we are all in our cribs, depending on our locations, of course, hunkered down, doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate mom. With that said, she might be a little bored while stuck in the house, so these gifts should definitely help her deal with self-isolating.

Google Nest Hub

With social distancing now the norm for the foreseeable future, a Google Nest Hub is the perfect gif for mom or your wife. With the Hub, grandma can now talk and see her grandkids from a distance will surely brighten up her day. Your wife can catch up with friends and hold virtual happy hours. The hub can also help run your smart home, play YouTube videos, and play music, so its the perfect addition to any home.

You can order a Google Nest Hub right now from Google’s website, and it’s on sale for $79.99.

Samsung Galaxy A51 Unlocked and iPhone SE

Now, this is more for granny who isn’t really looking for a costly phone like the iPhone 11 Pro Max or the Galaxy S20. With that said, Samsung and Apple’s latest budget entries into the smartphone world would be absolutely perfect. Samsung just released its new Galaxy A51 Unlocked smartphone. It features a bevy of premium features that Samsung fans love but at a great price, starting at $229.99. Also, Samsung is throwing in a pair of Galaxy Buds for FREE when you purchase Galaxy A51 from Samsung.com or Amazon.

For $399, Apple’s second-generation iPhone SE is also a great gift idea for mom. Again nothing too fancy but still as powerful as Apple’s premium iPhone models. You can head over to Apple’s website to order one for mom right now.

Nintendo Switch Lite

The coronavirus has turned us all into gamers honestly. Playing video games is one of the best ways to help pass the time while self-isolating in the house during the pandemic. So why not get your mom, or the wife along with games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons or classic NES or SNES games that live on the console, a Nintendo Switch Lite would be the perfect Mother’s Day gift.

You can order one from Best Buy or GameStop for $199.99. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is sold separately for $59.99.

Streaming Service Subscription

Give mom the gift of binging and introduce her to all the shows that are currently the topic of discussion on your Twitter timelines. Here is a breakdown of subscription plans:

Netflix: $8.99 per month

Hulu:$5.99 per month; $54.99 for Hulu + Live TV

Amazon Prime Video: $8.99 per month

Disney+: $6.99 per month

CBS All Access: $5.99 per month

HBO Now: $14.99 per month

Apple TV+: $4.99 per month

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic ordering out has become more popular, but understandably fear of contracting the highly contagious virus might push mom to cook a lot more. With that said, why not bless mom with a Ninja Food 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer.

The popular cooking tool is taking the country by storm and gives mom plenty of options in how she wants to prepare her meal for the day. You can head over to Ninja’s website to purchase one starting at $239.40 and with the option to even create a package that you think will be perfect for mom.

All-New Kindle

Mom will definitely get tired of binge-watching Little Fires Everywhere, cooking on her air fryer, and playing on her Nintendo Switch. So she may want to unwind, relax, crack open a bottle of her favorite wine, and read, and that’s where the All-New Amazon Kindle comes in. Trips to the bookstore are out of the question for obvious reasons, and besides paperback novels, just take up space, now she can instantly download that book she wants on her new Kindle.

You can head over to Amazon’s website to order one, and if your Prime member, pay only $64.99.

JBL Flip 5 Speaker

While either cooking or cleaning down the house, we know mom likes to jam out. So why not make sure she is enjoying those tunes with the best sound quality possible. That’s where the JBL Flip 5 Speaker comes in. Not only does the speaker deliver crystal-clear sound that fills the room, but it’s also easy to pair, simple to use, boasts 12 hours of battery life, and is waterproof.

You can purchase one here for $99.95.

Smartwatches

Last but certainly not least, smartwatches are one of the hottest accessories out there. So why not bless mom with either Samsung’s Galaxy Active 2 ($229.99), or Apple Watch Series 5 ($399). Not only do both devices easily pair with mom’s Galaxy or iPhone smartphone, but it will also help her read her messages and remind her to keep active.

It’s definitely another perfect gift to add to the list.

Photo: Aja Koska / Getty