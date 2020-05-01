LeBron James’ Latest Dad Hat Unveils New Space Jam Logo & Official Title

For the past few years, we’ve known that LeBron James was nabbed to star in the Space Jam sequel.

After that, we received little to no info about the film that was following up the 1996 classic. But now, we’ve finally got a logo and that it’s officially releasing in 2021. James took to Instagram show off a new dad hat that had the Space Jam 2 logo on it. It looks like a crisper version of the original, with the ring system and all. But under the title, it reads “A New Legacy,” a nod to wear Bron is taking the sequel.

Just last month, LeBron hung out with Allie Clifton and his old Cleveland Cavaliers teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye on the Road Trippin’ podcast to talk about what its been like trying to wrap up the film amid the coronavirus.

‘A lot of it right now is animation, so being indoors is actually great for us,’ explained James about the SpringHill Entertainment production. ‘So we’re still on. Just like everything in the world, everything is slowed down a little bit, but we’re still on target. I’m looking forward to it.’

The 3-time NBA Champ is well aware that the movie is slated to drop in 2021, but similar to ESPN’s The Last Dance, he wishes he could drop it early so people around the world have something to entertain them and take their mind off the world’s current grim state.

In the original film, Jordan finds himself taking part in a basketball game that determines the fate of his newfound friends like Bugs Bunny, the Tasmanian devil, and Lola Bunny. The nostalgia of Jordan’s career highs and the love of the toon squad makes this a classic.