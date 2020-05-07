About Face: Both of 2 Chainz’s Atlanta Restaurants Are Open For Dine-In Service

After deciding against fully re-opening both of his restaurants, 2 Chainz has had a change of heart.
After initially facing scrutiny when TMZ first reported that 2 Chainz’s business partner Snoop Dillard told the celebrity gossip site they planned to open both of their Atlanta restaurants, they decided not to. Instead, Dos Necklaces opted to use his restaurants to feed the homeless while still providing take-out services.
Welp, 2 Chainz couldn’t hold out any more and has decided to allow dine-in services in his restaurants despite a large majority of people still fearing becoming infected by COVID-19. Of course, they will be taking extreme precautions to ensure patrons will be safe.
If you head over to Escobar’s Instagram page, you can see they are indeed practicing social distancing, and ass shaking has resumed in the spot.
Photo: Prince Williams / Getty