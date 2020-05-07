About Face: Both of 2 Chainz’s Atlanta Restaurants Are Open For Dine-In Service

After deciding against fully re-opening both of his restaurants, 2 Chainz has had a change of heart.

After initially facing scrutiny when TMZ first reported that 2 Chainz’s business partner Snoop Dillard told the celebrity gossip site they planned to open both of their Atlanta restaurants, they decided not to. Instead, Dos Necklaces opted to use his restaurants to feed the homeless while still providing take-out services.

Welp, 2 Chainz couldn’t hold out any more and has decided to allow dine-in services in his restaurants despite a large majority of people still fearing becoming infected by COVID-19. Of course, they will be taking extreme precautions to ensure patrons will be safe.

Per TMZ:

Bentley Didier, a spokesperson for Escobar, tells TMZ they’re operating under new guidelines to protect against COVID-19, which is great … since people are flocking to the joint. He says employees, friends, and customers admit they’ve been dealing with depression due to self-quarantining and social distancing.

Point is, most people are just thrilled to be back. Even if customers aren’t worried, we’re told both spots will practice social distancing, work within the regulations in place … and listen to guidance from health officials and the government.

Didier says some new safety precautions include sections being limited to 4 people or less, ALL food served in a to-go box, masks and gloves provided if requested, and customers being instructed to wash their hands in the restrooms as soon as they enter.

People ordering hookahs will be provided with disposable hoses, and the hookahs are sanitized after every use.

If you head over to Escobar’s Instagram page, you can see they are indeed practicing social distancing, and ass shaking has resumed in the spot.

Do you think 2 Chainz should have not fully re-opened his restaurants? Or is this a good move as long as he follows social distancing rules? Sound off in the comment section below.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty