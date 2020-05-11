Louis Vuitton’s Super Expensive Foosball Table Could Be The Answer To Your Quarantine-Induced Boredom

You’ve got enough streaming services on your bank statement that it looks like an archaic cable bill, you’ve beat every video game you can think of, and you’re sick of everyone you live with.

Sound familiar? If you’re stuck at home like most people amid the coronavirus, you’ve experienced one, if not all of those things. So, you’ve been looking for some sort of physical activity but aren’t exactly looking to get some miles in while pounding the pavement and thankfully Louis Vuitton has you covered. If you’ve got expensive taste and subscribe to having a man cave despite twitter rhetoric, a foosball table could be in your near future.

Thought that Louis V was only good for luxe leather goods and that chest pack your homie wears religiously? You’re wrong. But just as extravagant as most of LV’s products, the sides of the table are covered in the iconic brown monogram pattern. All the players are hand-painted, the table is accented with light-colored leather that’ll get a nice personalized color over time– just don’t leave your sweaty beer on the edge.

“Louis Vuitton delves into the world of games and leisure to produce the striking Epi Leather Foosball Table. This masterfully constructed item showcases an elegantly shaped top covered in durable Epi leather. The hand-painted players, inspired by a 1921 LV groom illustration, are operated by sleek handles covered in cowhide leather for a comfortable grip,” explains the product page.

We hope you didn’t think something like this would be available for the low low. You can cop the over the top foosball table for a cool $75,000 in the brown colorway, the black and graphite monogram eclipse or the low-key Damier pattern.

Oh, and they’re made to order, so if you’re really about that life you better get on it.