Louis Vuitton Has The Perfect Pandemic-Appropriate Mother’s Gift You Can Actually Afford

The coronavirus pandemic has made it very hard to properly celebrate Mother’s Day, since you might not be able to spend the day with her, and much less take her to her favorite restaurant.

And if you don’t have the cash to cop her that Louis Vuitton purse she’s been hinting at, the luxury brand has something much cheaper you can cop but still make mom smile. Just in time for the special day, LV dropped a series of e-cards for its #WELVMOMS campaign. With May 10 coming up, the card is super customizable and even has patches, gifs, and the brands iconic logos that you can use to make your card even fancier. Visuals aside, you can write as much as you want in the card to show mom how much she really means to you, complete with a bougie script to kick it up a notch. After you pop in your mom’s email address, all you’ve gotta do is hit send.

“Build your own Mother’s Day card using a collection of limited edition Mother’s Day patches to customize your message. As many will experience a Mother’s Day away from their loved ones, Louis Vuitton offers a little help to send a special message to the most important women in their lives,” explains the brand.

The best part is that the e-cards are free so you can go ham and send one to every special woman in your life as a nice gesture. But if you really wanna ball out, you can cop her that Neverfull bag that you know will make up for you having to spend the holiday away from her. Or, if you’d like to be more responsible and get something more meaningful, that LV scarf bandeau can double as a face mask–plus its Aleali May approved.

She loved work appropriate clothing.