Comme des Garçons Connects With Nike To Give The Dunk An All-Over Monogram Look

Nike continues to drop summer heat and feed your growing dunk collection.

The swoosh recently hooked up with Japanese brand Comme des Garçons to put its own spin on the storied silhouette. The CDG x Nike Dunk was first introduced in September 2019 during Comme des Garçons’ SS20 Women’s Paris runway show. And finally, eight months later we’re getting a closer look at the two pairs of kicks. One is an all-over CDG print and the other features different tones of black and grey that are reminiscent of the bandaid SB Dunk’s from 2005 sans the red laces. In typical CDG form, to add some cool-looking texture, a transparent material sits atop the upper.

But what makes these dunks special is that they pay homage to CDG’s hometown of Tokyo and the city’s vibrant nightlife.

“Energetic elements of city life — the club scene, graffiti, skateboarding, fashion — are embodied by adopters of the silhouette, many of them leaders of Tokyo’s respective scenes. In the 35 years since the Dunk first debuted, Japan-led releases and collaborations have continually steered the Dunk story forward, while keeping the shoe in line with its balance of community authenticity and creative ingenuity,” explains Nike.

Nike truly did it for the culture this time around since both pair will be released in men’s 3.5 to 12.5 and women’s sizes 5 to 14 for $260. They’ll be available on May 14 exclusively through Comme des Garçons and Dover Street Market May 14. But if you miss the drop, “Comme des Garçons’ partner wholesale accounts” are set to release them soon after.

Get an in-depth look at the two offerings below.