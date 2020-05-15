STREAMED: Our Toxic King Future Unleashes “High Off Life,” Will Smith Drops Fire Verse On Joyner Lucas’ “Will (Remix)” & More

Future — High Off Life

Future is High Off Life. Fresh off his “Life is Good” collaboration with Drake, Hndrxx unleashes his newest project, a 21-track LP featuring heavy-hitting names.

Beyond Drake, this effort includes appearances by DaBaby, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill and Lil Durk, among others. Southside, Wheezy, Mike Dean, Tay Keith, Oz, Will A Fool, and DJ Spinz are among the LP’s producers.

“It’s about life and being good and just enjoying life,” he told XXL. “So many tragedies and catastrophes and everything is going on in the world. You want to enjoy life, as long as you have it.”

He went on to say that the album defines where he is creatively. “Always going outside the box, but still remaining true to my core fans and my core audience,” he said. “I want to remain true to self, but also true to my fans and just giving them a good project, a great project to be able to listen to, but also for different artists to be able to feed off of, create off of, come up with different ideas and just being at the forefront of just making a solid album, a solid, complete album. It’s just very important to me.”

Get High Off Life below.

Will Smith & Joyner Lucas — “Will (Remix)”

Joyner Lucas recently dropped a viral homage to Will Smith, fittingly titled “Will.” Now, The Fresh Prince gets on the brand new remix with some celebratory bars of his own.

“You feeling like me? I feel like a Prince that turned to a King,” Smith rhymes on the cut. “Found me a queen, started a family and got me a team / On top of my dreams, Joyner, I know you’re inspired by me / Like I was inspired by Nelson Mandela / I give him a rose for every endeavor.”

The tributes continue, as Smith salutes other legendary and influential figures in his life. His verse includes nods to Julius Erving, Muhammad Ali, James Avery, Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence, and Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith has celebrated the original song and video since it first made waves online. He’s posted about it on social media and even jumped on a video call with Lucas to discuss his appreciation for it. “Thank you [Joyner Lucas] for your incredible art and kind spirit,” he wrote via social media.

Stream “Will (Remix)” below.

Reason feat. ScHoolboy Q — “Pop Shit”

Top Dawg Entertainment’s rising rapper Reason teams up with his veteran label mate ScHoolboy Q for a brand new single, “Pop Shit.” The TDE collaboration was produced by Kal Banx and James Delgado.

“High as planes,” Reason raps on the track. “My stock has raised, let’s be honest / I was ballin’ way before the bucks, I feel like Giannis / Antetokounmpo / These niggas is too slow / Done found me a loophole / Competition? I been takin’ care of niggas, this just a group home.”

Groovy Q jumps on the track with ferocity. “How dare niggas speak my name and they ain’t glowing?” he asks. “Jumpin’ out that big boy thang, the gun smoking.” He also adds: “Chef Boy Groovy while y’all sleeping / Yo, we feasting.”

“Pop Shit” follows recent Reason releases like “Might Not Make It,” “Trapped In,” “Show Stop,” and “Flick It Up.” Last year, the Delamo MC released his There You Have It LP and is poised to release even more new material this year. Listen to “Pop Shit” below.

Polo G — THE GOAT

Polo G declares himself the greatest of all time with the release of his newest album, THE GOAT. The highly anticipated project follows last year’s Die a Legend.

Right off top, Polo references the LP’s bold title. “Niggas saying they the G.O.A.T. but I can’t buy into the hype / I dig deep into my spirit when I spit into the mic,” he raps on the track. “All the sit-downs in the county made me think about my life / Went through some tragedies, I made it out to make it right.”

THE GOAT features some familiar faces. Rappers Juice WRLD, Lil Baby, NLE Choppa, and Stunna 4 Vegas all appear on this effort. Producers Mustard and Mike WiLL Made-It also get featured credits while Hit-Boy, Nick Mira, Tay Keith, and The Superiors also lend their talents behind the boards.

Stream THE GOAT below.

Tory Lanez — “Temperature Rising”

Tory Lanez continues to heat things up with a new single, “Temperature Rising.” The sizzling new R&B cut arrives shortly after the Canadian artist’s new project, The New Toronto 3.

It’s a bedroom banger that makes no apologies. “Temperature raising, making love slow,” Tory sings on the track. “Your body’s calling, loving on me slow / Got my attention, undivided / I want to love you / Tonight is a lovemaking affair.”

Lanez previewed the song by claiming that he will earn quite the distinction once the quarantine is over. “I WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR 80 PERCENT OF THE BABIES MADE DURING COVID 19 because of This song,” he wrote on social media.

“Temperature Rising” is below.

Chloe x Halle — “Do It”

Chloe x Halle is back with their Ungodly Hour single, “Do It.” The track, which received promotional support on Beyoncé’s Instagram account is a taste of things to come from the Parkwood Entertainment duo’s forthcoming LP.

“You liking what I do,” they sing on the track. “Know how to keep it cool / That’s just how we do it and you can do it too.” The sisters also released a C Prinz-directed dance-filled video to go along with the new cut.

Chloe x Halle recently confirmed the album title’s meaning with fans on Instagram Live. “I feel like most people see us as these angels who are always [smiling],” Chloe explained. “You never really see our imperfections or little flaws that we keep to ourselves… Ungodly Hour is figuratively speaking…that time when it’s okay to be vulnerable, and it’s a time to not be perfect all the time.”

Halle added: “We wanted to shift the narrative that everyone kind of has in their brains of us. They kind of have this picture of us. Anytime we perform anywhere or do interviews anywhere, everybody’s like, ‘You guys are such angels.’ That’s really sweet and we love that compliment but we wanted to take that and use it for this album, switch it into, let’s show you guys the side that is not perfect.”

Listen to “Do It” below.