Will Smith’s Bel-Air Athletics Celebrates Michael Jordan’s Legacy With New Collection

The worlds of Michael Jordan and Will Smith are colliding once again.

Smith fell in love with the brand in the 90s and continuously wore the fresh sneakers on the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. And now that The Last Dance is sadly coming to an end this weekend, Smith’s Bel-Air Athletics brand had to do something to commemorate the documentary about Jordan’s legacy.

Not only is the brand paying homage to the Bulls dynasty, but also Jordan’s stint as a baseball player with the Birmingham Barons minor-league team. The graphic-heavy collection features four long and short sleeve tees that look like they come straight out of the 1990s. One of the t-shirts reads Belair in a script reminiscent of a baseball jersey with the number 45 on the back. In The Last Dance, Jordan revealed why he wore 45 when he played baseball and during his second stint as a Bull.

“I didn’t want to wear 23 because I knew my father wasn’t there to watch me, and I felt it was a new beginning, and 45 was my first number when I was playing in high school,” Jordan said.

Elsewhere in the collection, the shirts commemorate Jordan’s two 3-peats with graphics of six trophies and the years they were won across the chest and back, while the sleeves bear the names of all the teams they beat in the finals. One even includes pinstripes similar to a baseball jersey. Of course, sticking to the iconic Bulls colors, all the offerings are red, white, and black, so they’ll definitely match whichever Jordan’s you wanna pair them with. You can cop them here.

Jordan Brand is also celebrating Smith’s cultural significance to the sneakers as the brand plans to drop yet another Fresh Prince edition of the Air Jordan 5.