Drake Talks Dark Lane Demo Tapes, Revealing His Son On Instagram & Kobe’s Legacy With Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio

Many artists have shied away from their passion during the coronavirus pandemic.
Some have pushed back album releases canceled tours and gone dark as they attempt to get things right. But one rapper who’s taken to the isolation exceptionally well is Drake. It started with the release of “Toosie Slide” a month ago, where he not only gave fans a new dance to keep us occupied as TikTok gets even more popular amid global boredom, but also a tour of his house, and even responsibly wore a face mask the whole time.
Young Money head honcho Lil Wayne tapped Drake for the second episode of Young Money Radio Show to talk about his quarantine-introduced Dark Lane Demo Tapes and much more. He revealed that the project is partially a collection of songs that were previously leaked, so he decided to give them a home.
“There was just a lot of joints that were sort of floating around, songs that people were asking me about and for. You know, with the whole pandemic thing that’s going on, we’ve been kinda playing music on live, so there were joints that were being played on live and then there were a couple leak situations that happened a little earlier this year […] I couldn’t believe how much music was leaking, not just from me, but every artist […] so we pieced a lot of those songs together, and I put a few new joints on there, but really it was just instead of dropping a single right now I just felt like people would appreciate a body of something to listen to as opposed to just one song.”
Delving even deeper into the new project, Wayne explained to Drake that “From Florida With Love” reminded him of a touching moment he had with Kobe Bryant back in the late 2000s.
“On the song “From Florida With Love,” you reminded me of the time that I played “Lollipop” on the tour bus for you and the late, great Kobe Bryant. Rest in peace to the Black Mamba,” Lil Wayne told Drake.
The Toronto rapper even got a bit personal when speaking about his son Adonis, who he hid from the world, before finally showing photos of him on Instagram at the end of March.
“It was great to just share that with the world and it wasn’t even anything I talked about or anything I planned, Drake explained. “I just woke up one morning and I was like, ‘You know what, this is just something that I wanna do.’ I wanna be able to go places with my son, share memories with my son.”
You can stream Young Money Radio episode 2 on Beats 1 here.