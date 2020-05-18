Overtime: Gatorade Hosting Livestream Watch Party of Michael Jordan’s Final Game On The Chicago Bulls

Still thirsty for more greatness on the basketball court provided by Michael Jordan after The Last Dance?

Well, today is your lucky day. Michael’s sports drink of choice, Gatorade, is teaming up with the NBA for a Livestream and Twitter watch party of the 1998 NBA Finals that feature Jordan hitting that iconic shot that closed out his career as a Chicago Bull.

Michael’s good friend and host of the legendary NBA show, Inside Stuff, Ahmad Rashad will be providing live commentary during the stream and will be joined by special guests such as:

Sue Bird: WNBA player for the Seattle Storm

WNBA player for the Seattle Storm Ron Harper: Retired NBA player for the Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers

Retired NBA player for the Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers Zach Lavine: NBA player for the Chicago Bulls

NBA player for the Chicago Bulls James Wiseman: Former player for the Memphis Tigers

Tipoff for the Livestream event kicks off on May 18th at 8:30pm ET. Fans are encouraged to participate and let the tweets fly by using the hashtags #Game6Live, which features a custom Gatorade emoji and #NBATogether. For those who love to use gifs to spice up their tweets, Gatorade is also providing some cool ones to use while your watching MJ get busy.

You can head here to join the Livestream and set a reminder when it begins, so you don’t miss any of the action.

Photo: ROBERT SULLIVAN / Getty