LeBron, Usain Bolt, & More To Star In ‘Greatness Code’ On Apple TV+ [Details]

The Last Dance has come to an end, but it looks like Apple TV+ will pick up where MJ left off with a new documentary featuring untold stories from other famous athletes.

LeBron James, Usain Bolt, Tom Brady, and more are all set to star in Greatness Code, premiering July 10.

“Greatness Code is a landmark, short form unscripted series that spotlights untold stories from the greatest athletes in the world, a press release from the streaming service states, adding “The first season unfolds with seven mini-episodes, each examining a pivotal moment that defined an athlete’s career.”

These are the “internationally-revered athletes” Apple announced for season one:

Four-time NBA MVP, three-time NBA Champion and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist LeBron James

Six-time Super Bowl Champion and four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady

Olympic Gold Medalist and Co-Captain of the US Women’s National Soccer Team Alex Morgan

Worlds Fastest Man and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt

Record-holding Olympic gold Medalist Snowboarder Shaun White

Five-time Olympic Gold medalist and 15-time World Champion swimmer Katie Ledecky

11-time world champion surfer Kelly Slater

Greatness Code is co-produced by Religion of Sports (Michael Strahan, Brady, Chopra) and Uninterrupted (LeBron, Maverick Carter). Gotham Chopra also takes on directing duties. Stay tuned for more details as they become available.